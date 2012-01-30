Europe Factors-Shares set to fall; EU summit eyed

PARIS, Jan 30 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday as investors continued to book profits after a six-week rally, awaiting to see the details of Greece's debt swap deal and the outcome of yet another European summit. Investors' recent rise in appetite for stocks was also dented on Monday by Philips Electronics's 45 percent drop in quarterly core profit, in line with the group's own forecast, and its cautious comments on the prospects for 2012, especially in Europe. The focus will also be on Italy on Monday, with the country's 10-year borrowing costs expected to fall to around 6 percent at a auction, which would be a sign that a recent rally in short-term debt fuelled by cheap European Central Bank funds is also starting to benefit longer-dated issues. At 0729 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.7-0.9 percent. On Saturday, Greece and its private creditors said they were negotiating the final details of a debt swap and expected to have a deal ready this week, a crucial step for debt-stricken Greece to seal a new bailout and avoid a chaotic default. However, investors remained wary about Greece after a European source told Reuters Germany was pushing for Athens to relinquish control over its budget policy to European institutions as part of discussions over the second rescue package. "New bailout talks look set to continue with speculation that any agreement will insist on new austerity measures to bridge a new funding gap, while Friday's German additional EU oversight demands have not gone down well in Athens, prompting widespread anger," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, in London. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged nearly 12 percent over the past six weeks, boosted by rising hopes the worst of the euro zone crisis could be behind. At a summit on Monday, EU leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone, and are expected to agree on a balanced budget rule in national legislation. The summit, which will be the 17th in two years, will focus on creating jobs and growth, with leaders looking to shift the narrative away from politically unpopular budget austerity. After the closing bell on Friday, Fitch downgraded the sovereign credit ratings of Spain, Italy, Belgium, Cyprus, and Slovenia, saying the countries are vulnerable in the near term to monetary and financial shocks. Fitch's decision came two weeks after Standard & Poor's downgraded nine euro zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A status but not Germany, and pushing struggling Portugal into junk territory, whose bond yields have risen to euro-era highs on Friday. The Euro STOXX 50 index, which has been testing its 200-day moving average on the upside late last week, will face strong support at 2,400 points, which represents the index's upward trend line started in late November. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0731 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,316.33 -0.16 % -2.1 NIKKEI 8,793.05 -0.54 % -48.17 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 501.30 -1.02 % -5.17 EUR/USD 1.3146 -0.59 % -0.0078 USD/JPY 76.66 -0.01 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.863 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.832 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,727.59 -0.55 % -$9.61 US CRUDE $98.92 -0.64 % -0.64 * Shares, euro guarded over likely Greek debt deal * Wall St cuts losses on late buying, more gains seen * Nikkei falls for 3rd day, Mitsubishi Electric slumps * TREASURIES-Yields creep down as investors watch Europe * Euro off recent peaks on profit-taking; Greece talks eyed * Gold off 7-week high; Greek debt talks eyed * Copper falls ahead of EU summit, Greek debt agreement * Brent drops towards $111/bbl; EU, Iran eyed COMPANY NEWS: PHILIPS The company reported fourth-quarter core profit of 503 million euros, down from 913 million euro a year ago, and said it is cautious about 2012 given uncertainty in the global economy, particularly in Europe. CARREFOUR The retailer said it had chosen retail veteran Georges Plassat as its new chairman and chief executive after months of turmoil at the company. ABB The Swiss group has agreed to take over U.S. manufacturer Thomas and Betts Corp in a $3.9 billion cash transaction. HOCHTIEF The German construction group said on Sunday it expects its 2011 net loss to be larger than anticipated due to bigger than expected write-downs at its Australian unit Leighton Holdings. ALLIANZ Rating agency S&P has lowered the company's long-term outlook to negative, citing risks of further pressure on its capitalization. UNICREDIT UniCredit closed its 7.5 billion euro ($9.7 billion) rights issue on Friday with a 99.8 percent take-up, allowing Italy's largest bank by assets to meet tougher capital requirements being imposed on the euro zone's lenders. RYANAIR The airline raised its profit forecast on Monday, saying higher ticket prices were more than making up for expensive fuel and reduced capacity, underlining the resilience of its low-cost sector as legacy carriers struggle. DEUTSCHE BANK The company is preparing to launch a fund to buy investors' damaged holdings in hedge funds that have failed to recover since the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Monday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer sees only a 10 percent to 20 percent chance that his $9 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse will be approved, but the low odds do not mean he is giving up hope yet. CREDIT SUISSE Bankers' bonuses are likely to be cut in half, a Credit Suisse board member said on Sunday, adding in an interview with SonntagsZeitung newspaper that the Swiss financial sector should brace for further job cuts. VOLKSWAGEN PORSCHE DE Volkswagen's supervisory board will discuss plans to acquire the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE's sports car business at a meeting on Feb. 14, Der Spiegel reported.