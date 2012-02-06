Europe Factors-Shares set to retreat, focus on Greece

LONDON, Feb 6 European shares are expected to open lower
on Monday, retreating from the previous session's six-month high, as a pressing
deadline for Greece to secure the bailout it needs to avoid a messy default
keeps investors in a cautious mood.
Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether
they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal as EU patience wears thin
with political dithering in Athens over implementing reforms.
"Despite the expectation-busting (U.S.) non-farm payrolls on Friday, the
optimism has faded quickly as the storm clouds surrounding Greece continue to
gather," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at Capital Spreads, said.
"The failure between Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and fellow unity
government leaders to agree on the Troika's austerity measures has left traders
feeling hot under the collar. The stakes are clear: either accept the austerity
measures or default."
Talks on the new bailout, which would be Greece's second since 2010 - and an
accompanying deal to ease the country's huge debt burden via its private
creditors accepting deep losses on the bonds they hold - have dragged on for
weeks.
At 0722 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC 40 were 0.4 to 0.5 percent lower.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 1.6
percent higher at 1,076.70 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly rise
since late December, after forecast-beating U.S. jobs data raised hopes about an
economic recovery that could boost company earnings.
Mining shares could come under pressure as key metals prices fell on Greece
concerns. However, Xstrata could gain further after the Financial Times
reported that commodities trader Glencore International was set to
offer a bigger-than-expected premium to seal its proposed $88 billion merger
with the global miner.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0722 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,344.90 1.46 % 19.36
NIKKEI 8,929.20 1.1 % 97.27
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.09 % -0.46
EUR/USD 1.3063 -0.37 % -0.0049
USD/JPY 76.64 0.04 % 0.0300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.915 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.900 -- -0.04
SPOT GOLD $1,730.49 0.27 % $4.69
US CRUDE $97.24 -0.61 % -0.60
COMPANY NEWS
XSTRATA, GLENCORE
Commodities trader Glencore International is set to offer a
bigger-than-expected premium to seal its proposed $88 billion merger with global
miner Xstrata Plc, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Chief Executive Reto Francioni should step down following the collapse of
its $7.4 billion plan to merge with NYSE Euronext, a member of the
German exchange operator's supervisory board told a newspaper.
Deutsche Boerse does not believe it can survive in the long term without a
new partner despite the collapse of its proposed $7.4 billion merger with NYSE
Euronext, its chief executive told a German newspaper. ID:nL5E8D50LK]
RANDGOLD RESOURCES
The miner plans to double its dividend after profit surges 259 percent.
BARCLAYS
Barclays is set to reveal that it has exceeded the lending targets agreed
with the British government when it unveils its annual results on Friday, The
Independent reported.
VODAFONE
Telecoms giant Vodafone is set to abandon attempts to merge its Greek
business with rival Wind Hellas over concerns that the deal would not meet EU
regulations, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
French trade unions called for a four-day strike across the aviation sector
from Monday to protest against a draft bill aimed at ensuring a minimum service
for air travellers during industrial action. The main pilots' union and Air
France's top unions asked all staff on Friday to stage a walkout from Feb. 6-9.
RWE
The incoming chief executive of the German utility plans to extract an
additional 1 billion euros in savings on top of the 1.5 billion already
envisioned for 2013 and 2014.
SIEMENS
The company expects its power generation, transmission and distribution
businesses to grow slightly this year as the group targets annual revenue of 100
billion euros ($131 billion) by the middle of the decade.
THYSSENKRUPP
Outukumpu CEO Mika Seitovirta told a German Sunday paper that he
agreed with labour representatives to review in 2015 the business prospects for
the endangered German stainless meltshop in Bochum as part of the deal to
acquire Inoxum.
DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
The two German carmakers are considering extending their cooperation in the
field of large delivery vans to Renault, Automobilwoche reported on
the weekend. The two currently build the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and VW Crafter
jointly.
SAP
WirtschaftsWoche reported that SAP plans to increase sales from software
licenses by 25 percent, or 1 billion euros, to five billion this year.
EADS
The European aerospace and defence group is confident about its chances for
2012 thanks to growth at its civilian aeronautics unit Airbus, a healthy cash
cushion and an order backlog that insures it against weakness.
ENI
Italy is importing more gas from Algeria to offset lower supplies from
Russia, the group's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Sunday, adding he saw
no shortage problems for the next few days.