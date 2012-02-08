Europe Factors-Shares set to rise early; BHP eyed

PARIS, Feb 8 European stock index futures pointed to a rise on Wednesday, with shares set to track gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as investors bet Greek parties will soon reach a deal for a bailout package that will help avoid a chaotic sovereign debt default. At 0713 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.5-0.6 percent. Greek party leaders were set to meet again on Wednesday to try to strike a reform deal in return for the new 130 billion euro ($172 billion) rescue from the IMF and EU after a string of delays. Leaders of the three parties in the coalition of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos postponed what was supposed to have been a crunch meeting on Tuesday until the following day. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged about 15 percent since mid-December, but the rally stalled this week as negotiations surrounding a new bailout package for debt-stricken Greece have dragged on. "The admission by European Commissioner Neelie Kroes, as well as the Dutch PM Mark Rutte, that the euro zone would survive if Greece was forced out, let the cat out of the bag that just such a scenario had been discussed; despite President Barroso's attempts to put the cat back in, by saying that 'we want Greece in the euro'", said Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, in London. "At the same time there has, as yet, been no final deal with the private sector creditors, which needs to be completed by next Monday, 13th February for the paperwork to be in place in time for when the March 20th bond repayment comes due." German government bonds fell at Wednesday's open while the euro hit a fresh two-month high versus the dollar, on expectation of a Greek deal. Heavyweight mining shares will be in the spotlight after BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, reported a rare fall in earnings on Wednesday, hurt by labour battles and weaker commodity prices, but the result showed it was still in a different league from its would-be rival: Glencore-Xstrata. German stocks will also be in focus after data showed the country's exports posted their steepest fall in nearly three years in December, in a sign Europe's largest economy is being hit by the euro zone debt crisis. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0715 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,347.05 0.2 % 2.72 NIKKEI 9,015.59 1.1 % 98.07 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 524.84 1.65 % 8.50 EUR/USD 1.3273 0.11 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 77.07 0.39 % 0.3000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.996 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.999 -- 0.06 SPOT GOLD $1,749.24 0.25 % $4.34 US CRUDE $99.15 0.75 % 0.74

COMPANY NEWS: DEUTSCHE BANK The lender plans to cease operating some 100 retail branches of its Norisbank unit and shift the 400 employees to its Postbank unit, the FT Deutschland reported. Separately the bank on Tuesday won the dismissal of two lawsuits in the United States accusing it of misleading investors about the quality of risky residential mortgage-backed securities they bought. SANOFI The French drugmaker reported a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as the contribution of Genzyme and emerging markets offset patent losses and the impact of austerity measures in Europe. ROCHE Illumina rejected as inadequate on Tuesday a $5.7 billion hostile takeover bid from Roche, saying it undervalues the gene sequencing company. Roche said it was disappointed that Illumina had rejected its takeover bid as inadequate, but stood by its offer as "full and fair." SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT French water and waste group expects this year's earnings to be at least as high as in 2011, a year during which profit growth was impacted by troubles at the construction of a water desalination plant in Melbourne. VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS Danish wind turbine maker Vestas reported 2011 results below preliminary figures issued in early January and said its chief financial officer, Henrik Norremark, had resigned after briefing the board about the conditions that led to recent profit warnings. MOBISTAR Belgium's second-biggest mobile phone operator, on Wednesday forecast profit and sales to fall this year, citing tough competition for bundled services that include broadband and TV. DAIMLER The supervisory board of the German carmaker will extend in April the contract of perennial chief-executive-in-waiting Wolfgang Bernhard by another five years, a source told Reuters. EADS Australia's Qantas Airways said it had grounded one its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft for up to a week after engineers found dozens of cracks in its wings during detailed inspections following a flight hit by turbulence. SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINE SAS The airline said on Wednesday it would accelerate a plan to cut costs after dipping to yet another loss in the fourth quarter and forecasting a weak start to 2012. TELENOR The Norwegian mobile phone operator with around 140 million subscribers in Europe and Asia, on Wednesday raised its dividend as it predicted rising revenues and improving profitability this year. IBS Siemens plans to make a tender cash offer for the company at a price of 6.10 euros per share, a premium of about 33 percent over the closing price on Monday. It has already secured the commitment of shareholders owning over 51 percent of the stock at an overall cost of some 20 million euros, or 5.60 euros per share. SYNGENTA The world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG said it expects to see more sales growth and gain more market share this year after posting a 14 percent rise in full-year results on Wednesday.