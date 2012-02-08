版本:
Europe Factors-Shares set to rise early; BHP eyed

PARIS, Feb 8 European stock index futures pointed to a
rise on Wednesday, with shares set to track gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as
investors bet Greek parties will soon reach a deal for a bailout package that
will help avoid a chaotic sovereign debt default.	
    At 0713 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC were up 0.5-0.6 percent.	
    Greek party leaders were set to meet again on Wednesday to try to strike a
reform deal in return for the new 130 billion euro ($172 billion) rescue from
the IMF and EU after a string of delays. Leaders of the three parties in the
coalition of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos postponed what was supposed to have
been a crunch meeting on Tuesday until the following day. 	
    The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged about
15 percent since mid-December, but the rally stalled this week as negotiations
surrounding a new bailout package for debt-stricken Greece have dragged on.	
    "The admission by European Commissioner Neelie Kroes, as well as the Dutch
PM Mark Rutte, that the euro zone would survive if Greece was forced out, let
the cat out of the bag that just such a scenario had been discussed; despite
President Barroso's attempts to put the cat back in, by saying that 'we want
Greece in the euro'", said Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets,
in London.	
    "At the same time there has, as yet, been no final deal with the private
sector creditors, which needs to be completed by next Monday, 13th February for
the paperwork to be in place in time for when the March 20th bond repayment
comes due."	
    German government bonds fell at Wednesday's open while the euro hit a fresh
two-month high versus the dollar, on expectation of a Greek deal.	
    Heavyweight mining shares will be in the spotlight after BHP Billiton
, the world's biggest miner, reported a rare fall in earnings on
Wednesday, hurt by labour battles and weaker commodity prices, but the result
showed it was still in a different league from its would-be rival:
Glencore-Xstrata. 	
    German stocks will also be in focus after data showed the country's exports
posted their steepest fall in nearly three years in December, in a sign Europe's
largest economy is being hit by the euro zone debt crisis. 	
         	
    MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0715 GMT                             
                                             LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
    S&P 500                              1,347.05    0.2 %      2.72
    NIKKEI                               9,015.59    1.1 %     98.07
    MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        524.84   1.65 %      8.50
    EUR/USD                                1.3273   0.11 %    0.0014
    USD/JPY                                 77.07   0.39 %    0.3000
    10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.996       --      0.02
    10-YR BUND YLD                          1.999       --      0.06
    SPOT GOLD                           $1,749.24   0.25 %     $4.34
    US CRUDE                               $99.15   0.75 %      0.74
    	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro steadies as Greek talks in final stage 	
    Wall St edges up in quiet day; Disney down late            	
    Nikkei tops 9,000 for first time in 3 months               	
    FOREX-Euro near 2-month high on hopes for Greece debt deal 	
    TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices edge up as Greece deal awaited 	
    LME copper steady; Greek debt talks eyed                   	
    Brent slips to $116 on Greece risk, spread trade           	
    Gold holds near $1,745 as Greece buys more time            	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    DEUTSCHE BANK  	
    The lender plans to cease operating some 100 retail branches of its
Norisbank unit and shift the 400 employees to its Postbank unit, the FT
Deutschland reported. Separately the bank on Tuesday won the dismissal of two
lawsuits in the United States accusing it of misleading investors about the
quality of risky residential mortgage-backed securities they bought.
 	
    	
    SANOFI 	
    The French drugmaker reported a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as
the contribution of Genzyme and emerging markets offset patent losses and the
impact of austerity measures in Europe. 	
    	
    ROCHE  	
    Illumina rejected as inadequate on Tuesday a $5.7 billion hostile
takeover bid from Roche, saying it undervalues the gene sequencing company.
Roche said it was disappointed that Illumina had rejected its takeover bid as
inadequate, but stood by its offer as "full and fair."	
    	
    SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT 	
    French water and waste group expects this year's earnings to be at least as
high as in 2011, a year during which profit growth was impacted by troubles at
the construction of a water desalination plant in Melbourne.	
    	
    VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS   	
    Danish wind turbine maker Vestas reported 2011 results below preliminary
figures issued in early January and said its chief financial officer, Henrik
Norremark, had resigned after briefing the board about the conditions that led
to recent profit warnings.  	
         	
    MOBISTAR 	
    Belgium's second-biggest mobile phone operator, on Wednesday forecast profit
and sales to fall this year, citing tough competition for bundled services that
include broadband and TV.	
    	
    DAIMLER  	
    The supervisory board of the German carmaker will extend in April the
contract of perennial chief-executive-in-waiting Wolfgang Bernhard by another
five years, a source told Reuters. 	
    	
    EADS   	
    Australia's Qantas Airways said it had grounded one its flagship
Airbus A380 aircraft for up to a week after engineers found dozens of cracks in
its wings during detailed inspections following a flight hit by turbulence.
 	
    	
    SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINE SAS 	
    The airline said on Wednesday it would accelerate a plan to cut costs after
dipping to yet another loss in the fourth quarter and forecasting a weak start
to 2012.	
    	
    TELENOR 	
    The Norwegian mobile phone operator with around 140 million subscribers in
Europe and Asia, on Wednesday raised its dividend as it predicted rising
revenues and improving profitability this year.	
       	
    IBS  	
    Siemens plans to make a tender cash offer for the company at a
price of 6.10 euros per share, a premium of about 33 percent over the closing
price on Monday. It has already secured the commitment of shareholders owning
over 51 percent of the stock at an overall cost of some 20 million euros, or
5.60 euros per share.	
    	
    SYNGENTA  	
    The world's largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG said it expects to see
more sales growth and gain more market share this year after posting a 14
percent rise in full-year results on Wednesday.

