Europe Factors-Shares seen down on Moody's warning

LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were expected to fall on Tuesday after Moody's warned that it may cut the triple-A ratings of some European countries including Britain and France and downgraded six other nations citing growing risks from the region's debt crisis. Moody's said late on Monday it was worried about Europe's ability to undertake the kind of reforms needed to address the crisis and the amount of funds available to fight it, adding that the region's weak economy could undermine austerity drives by governments to fix their finances. Traders said that Moody's warning was not expected to put a lot of pressure on equities as the move was just a reminder of already known issues such as fiscal problems in the region, although investors would stay cautious until they find some positive news to ride on. Moody's, which said late last year it was reconsidering its European ratings, cut by one notch the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta and downgraded Spain by two notches. "Clearly this was not a game changer, but comes at a time when risk assets are in reflection mode after a strong run," Chris Weston, institutional trader at IG Markets, said. "We have seen S&P put the UK on review in 2009; however nothing really eventuated from it, so we feel the actual probability of a downgrade remains less than 50 percent." Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 0.3 to 0.5 percent, indicating a weaker open for European equities. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.1 percent lower. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.7 percent higher at 1,071.63 points in the previous session after Greece's parliament approved reforms needed to qualify for a bailout and avoid a messy default. However, Greece admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy, provoking a night of looting and burning in central Athens. Charts showed that the FTSEurofirst index faced resistance at around 1,080 points, its recent six-month highs, but will find strong support near 1,062 - its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of a fall from February to September last year and a 14-day moving average. Investors will keep an eye on U.S. economic numbers for near-term market direction. Focus will be on retail sales figures and import and export prices for January, both due at 1330 GMT. Miners might come under pressure as key base metals prices fell 0.4 to 1.1 percent on scant buying from top consumer China. However, the STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index is still up more than 17 percent this year, after slumping 30 percent in 2011. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0736 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,351.77 0.68 % 9.13 NIKKEI 9,052.07 0.59 % 52.89 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.36 % -1.86 EUR/USD 1.3146 -0.34 % -0.0045 USD/JPY 77.97 0.53 % 0.4100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.962 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.911 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,716.70 -0.34 % -$5.79 US CRUDE $100.59 -0.32 % -0.32 * Markets dip as Moody's takes shine off Greek relief * Nikkei rises after BOJ to above 200-day average * Greek vote lifts Wall St near 7-mo highs * Yen falls as BOJ expands asset buying scheme * TREASURIES-Prices end near flat in choppy trading * Copper steady; caution reigns over Greece deal * Gold dips with euro on Greece jitters * Brent slips towards $117 on euro zone concern COMPANY NEWS THYSSENKRUPP The company posted a surprise operating loss in its fiscal first quarter, hit by a slowing economy that dented demand, ramp-up costs at its Brazilian plant and a writedown on its marine business. [ID:nF9E7MT004 SWEDBANK The Swedish bank said it aimed to slash costs by 1 billion crowns ($150.20 million) as it posted fourth-quarter operating earnings of 1.75 billion crowns, in line with the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and sharply down from a year ago. MAN SE The German truck maker said it expects its 2012 operating margin to slip to about 8.5 percent from 9.0 percent in 2011, citing weaker commercial vehicles demand in Brazil. L'OREAL The French cosmetics maker said it was confident it would increase revenue and profit again this year as emerging markets eclipse Western European sales. Its operating margin rose to 16.2 percent in 2011 from 15.7 percent a year earlier. ACTELION LTD Europe's largest biotech company expects sales to fall in 2012 as it faces increased competition and tougher pricing conditions. EADS Airbus said on Tuesday that Kuwaiti aircraft lessor ALAFCO had ordered an additional 35 A320neo aircraft, bringing its total orders for the plane to 85. AREVA The French nuclear group's supervisory board is due to report the outcome of a study on its controversial $2.5 billion acquisition of Canadian mining company UraMin in 2007, a source close to the matter said. STOREBRAND The Norwegian insurance firm said it would not propose a dividend this year in order to strengthen its equity position and reduce debt after it posted fourth-quarter earnings below expectations due to turbulent financial markets. SSAB The Swedish specialty steel maker postponed the restart of one of its three blast furnaces in Sweden due to weak market conditions, it said on Monday. BHP BILLITON, RIO TINTO BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have raised their bets on global copper demand, approving plans for a $4.5 billion expansion of the massive Escondida mine in Chile, while BHP plans to reopen a U.S. copper mine idled three years ago. DEUTSCHE BOERSE Deutsche Boerse attempted to placate shareholders with a 3.30 euros dividend and rosy outlook for 2012 after one-off charges dampened lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profits in the wake of its failed attempt to buy NYSE Euronext. VOLKSWAGEN The German carmaker's two joint ventures in China plan to start making electric cars in 2014 and to ramp up to mass production by 2018, its China chief said on Tuesday. AURUBIS The copper smelter posted a full set of results for its fiscal first quarter and said it expects full-year results to be satisfactory, even as growth slows from a very strong first quarter.