Europe Factors-Shares seen down on Moody's warning

LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were expected to fall on
Tuesday after Moody's warned that it may cut the triple-A ratings of some
European countries including Britain and France and downgraded six other nations
citing growing risks from the region's debt crisis.	
    Moody's said late on Monday it was worried about Europe's ability to
undertake the kind of reforms needed to address the crisis and the amount of
funds available to fight it, adding that the region's weak economy could
undermine austerity drives by governments to fix their finances. 	
    Traders said that Moody's warning was not expected to put a lot of pressure
on equities as the move was just a reminder of already known issues such as
fiscal problems in the region, although investors would stay cautious until they
find some positive news to ride on.	
    Moody's, which said late last year it was reconsidering its European
ratings, cut by one notch the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and
Malta and downgraded Spain by two notches.	
    "Clearly this was not a game changer, but comes at a time when risk assets
are in reflection mode after a strong run," Chris Weston, institutional trader
at IG Markets, said.	
    "We have seen S&P put the UK on review in 2009; however nothing really
eventuated from it, so we feel the actual probability of a downgrade remains
less than 50 percent."	
    Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
 fell 0.3 to 0.5 percent, indicating a weaker open for European equities.
Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as
much as 0.1 percent lower.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.7 percent
higher at 1,071.63 points in the previous session after Greece's parliament
approved reforms needed to qualify for a bailout and avoid a messy default.	
    However, Greece admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading the
European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy, provoking a night of looting
and burning in central Athens. 	
    Charts showed that the FTSEurofirst index faced resistance at around 1,080
points, its recent six-month highs, but will find strong support near 1,062 -
its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of a fall from February to September last
year and a 14-day moving average.	
    Investors will keep an eye on U.S. economic numbers for near-term market
direction. Focus will be on retail sales figures and import and export prices
for January, both due at 1330 GMT.	
    Miners might come under pressure as key base metals prices fell 0.4 to 1.1
percent on scant buying from top consumer China. However, the STOXX Europe 600
basic resources index is still up more than 17 percent this year, after
slumping 30 percent in 2011.	
     	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0736 GMT                                 
                                              LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
     S&P 500                              1,351.77       0.68 %        9.13
     NIKKEI                               9,052.07       0.59 %       52.89
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                    -0.36 %       -1.86
     EUR/USD                                1.3146      -0.34 %     -0.0045
     USD/JPY                                 77.97       0.53 %      0.4100
     10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.962           --       -0.02
     10-YR BUND YLD                          1.911           --       -0.01
     SPOT GOLD                           $1,716.70      -0.34 %      -$5.79
     US CRUDE                              $100.59      -0.32 %       -0.32
 	
    * Markets dip as Moody's takes shine off Greek relief  	
    * Nikkei rises after BOJ to above 200-day average      	
    * Greek vote lifts Wall St near 7-mo highs             	
    * Yen falls as BOJ expands asset buying scheme         	
    * TREASURIES-Prices end near flat in choppy trading    	
    * Copper steady; caution reigns over Greece deal       	
    * Gold dips with euro on Greece jitters                	
    * Brent slips towards $117 on euro zone concern        	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS
    THYSSENKRUPP 	
    The company posted a surprise operating loss in its fiscal first quarter,
hit by a slowing economy that dented demand, ramp-up costs at its Brazilian
plant and a writedown on its marine business. [ID:nF9E7MT004	
    	
    SWEDBANK  	
    The Swedish bank said it aimed to slash costs by 1 billion crowns ($150.20
million) as it posted fourth-quarter operating earnings of 1.75 billion crowns,
in line with the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and sharply down
from a year ago.  	
     	
    MAN SE 	
    The German truck maker said it expects its 2012 operating margin to slip to
about 8.5 percent from 9.0 percent in 2011, citing weaker commercial vehicles
demand in Brazil. 	
        	
    L'OREAL  	
    The French cosmetics maker said it was confident it would increase revenue
and profit again this year as emerging markets eclipse Western European sales.
Its operating margin rose to 16.2 percent in 2011 from 15.7 percent a year
earlier.     	
    	
    ACTELION LTD 	
    Europe's largest biotech company expects sales to fall in 2012 as it faces
increased competition and tougher pricing conditions. 	
  	
    EADS  	
    Airbus said on Tuesday that Kuwaiti aircraft lessor ALAFCO had ordered an
additional 35 A320neo aircraft, bringing its total orders for the plane to 85.
 	
	
    AREVA  	
    The French nuclear group's supervisory board is due to report the outcome of
a study on its controversial $2.5 billion acquisition of Canadian mining company
UraMin in 2007, a source close to the matter said.  	
    	
    STOREBRAND  	
    The Norwegian insurance firm said it would not propose a dividend this year
in order to strengthen its equity position and reduce debt after it posted
fourth-quarter earnings below expectations due to turbulent financial markets.
  	
	
    SSAB  	
    The Swedish specialty steel maker postponed the restart of one of its three
blast furnaces in Sweden due to weak market conditions, it said on Monday.
  	
   	
    BHP BILLITON, RIO TINTO  	
    BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have raised their bets on global copper demand,
approving plans for a $4.5 billion expansion of the massive Escondida mine in
Chile, while BHP plans to reopen a U.S. copper mine idled three years ago. 
  	
 	
    DEUTSCHE BOERSE  	
    Deutsche Boerse attempted to placate shareholders with a 3.30
euros dividend and rosy outlook for 2012 after one-off charges dampened
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profits in the wake of its failed attempt to
buy NYSE Euronext.   	
      	
    VOLKSWAGEN  	
    The German carmaker's two joint ventures in China plan to start making
electric cars in 2014 and to ramp up to mass production by 2018, its China chief
said on Tuesday.  	
     	
    AURUBIS  	
    The copper smelter posted a full set of results for its fiscal first quarter
and said it expects full-year results to be satisfactory, even as growth slows
from a very strong first quarter.

