Europe Factors-Shares set to fall early; SocGen eyed

PARIS, Feb 16 European stock index futures pointed to a
sharply lower open on Thursday, with shares set to reverse the previous
session's gains as another delay in securing a rescue package for debt-stricken
Greece rattled investors.
At 0729 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.9-1.3 percent.
The negative sentiment was also fuelled by Moody's warning on Thursday that
it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial
institutions.
"Risk sentiment has quickly turned negative as investors lose patience on
the Greece situation," IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu said.
Late on Wednesday, several EU sources told Reuters that euro zone finance
officials are examining ways of delaying parts or even all of a second bailout
programme for Greece while still ensuring it avoids a disorderly default.
The delays could possibly last until after Greece holds elections expected
in April, they said, although it depends to what extent Greek political leaders
make firm commitments on further spending cuts and labour reforms unpopular with
voters.
"It all seems a bit of a mess really, however it has become clearer that
Germany seem much more open to Greece defaulting, whilst Greece feel they are
being victimised, with the terms of austerity too harsh and language directed at
them too derogatory," Shamu said.
Banking stocks will be in the spotlight after Societe Generale
said quarterly profit slumped by a worse-than-expected 88.6 percent, hit by
toxic assets at its investment bank and further writedowns on its Greek
sovereign debt.
Investors' focus will turn to Spain later in the day, with the country set
to issue two bonds maturing in 2015 and one in 2019.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index will hit strong
support at 2,473.84 points, or about 0.8 percent lower than Wednesday's close, a
level representing the lower band of the index's upward channel started in
mid-December.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0721 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,343.23 -0.54 % -7.27
NIKKEI 9,238.10 -0.24 % -22.24
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 523.23 -1.31 % -6.97
EUR/USD 1.3019 -0.36 % -0.0047
USD/JPY 78.45 0.04 % 0.0300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.917 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.841 -- -0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,721.39 -0.35 % -$6.06
US CRUDE $101.48 -0.31 % -0.32
COMPANY NEWS:
BANKS
Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and
114 European financial institutions in another sign the impact of the euro zone
government debt crisis is spreading throughout the global financial system.
Among the banks that might be downgraded by two notches are BNP Paribas
and Credit Agricole.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's second-biggest listed bank said on Thursday quarterly profit
slumped by a worse-than-expected 88.6 percent, hit by toxic assets at its
investment bank and further writedowns on its Greek sovereign debt.
SocGen's CEO Frederic Oudea told CNBC on Thursday he was "prudent" overall on
the outlook for 2012 despite a good start to the year for capital markets.
AXA
Europe's second-biggest insurer said on Thursday that its full-year net
income rose 49 percent on a comparable basis as one-off gains from asset sales
outweighed writedowns on sovereign Greek debt holdings.
NESTLE
Nestle echoed the cautious 2012 tone of other global food manufacturers on
Thursday after reporting forecast-beating sales growth in the last three months
of last year.
RENAULT
The French car maker conserved cash in 2011, beating analyst profit
expectations even after the Japanese tsunami and European market decline hit
earnings.
PPR
French luxury and retail group posted a 17 percent rise in full-year
recurring operating income on Thursday, helped by buoyant luxury sales that
compensated in part for weakness at its Fnac retail arm.
ABB
The Swiss engineering company expects an unfavourable business mix and price
pressures to suppress margins in the first quarter, after net profit missed
forecasts in the final three months of last year.
ZURICH FINANCIAL
The insurer reported a 10 percent rise in 2011 profit -- yet missed
expectations-- and proposed another juicy payout to shareholders, making good on
its commitment to paying a attractive dividend.
CAPGEMINI
Europe's largest computer consultancy said it saw full-year 2011 operating
profit rise 21.7 percent rise due to strong demand for its technology services.
BAE SYSTEMS
Europe's biggest defence contractor reported a 7 percent fall in full-year
profit, hit by continued cuts to military spending by the United States and
Britain, a delay in key orders and the end of the Iraq war.
GIVAUDAN
The Swiss fragrance and flavour maker said it was on track to meet its
midterm growth targets after posting an expected drop in full-year net profit
due to the appreciation of the Swiss franc.
AKZONOBEL NV
The world's largest paints maker, said on Thursday that it was now passing
on to customers most of the rise in raw material prices that pulled down its
fourth-quarter core profit.
UBS
UBS AG has suspended some of its traders in connection with an international
probe of banks suspected of conspiring to manipulate interbank lending rates,
the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Bloomberg cited sources as saying the telecom company is evaluating options
for an exit from Britain. A spokesman for Deutsche Telekom said: "This is a
long-term joint venture which has been very successful for us." He declined to
comment further. Related news
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's largest retail bank said late on Wednesday it will buy back around
1.22 billion euros ($1.59 billion) of its bonds, following similar operations by
competitors including UniCredit.
PERNOD RICARD
The French spirits giant raised its full-year profit goal on Thursday,
saying it banked on strong Asian demand and a recovering U.S. market to outpace
a soft economic climate in Western Europe.
RANDSTAD
Dutch staffing firm the world's second-largest, warned of slowing growth in
Europe as the debt crisis hit business, leading to a goodwill charge and net
loss in the fourth quarter.