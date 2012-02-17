版本:
European Factors-Shares seen gaining on Greece optimism

LONDON, Feb 17 European shares were set to rise on Friday,
tracking strong gains on Wall Street and in Asia, on optimism Greece had moved
closer to secure an international bailout to avoid a messy debt default and a
deal could be signed on Monday.	
    Greece is seeking a 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue package as Athens
needs the money to make 14.5 billion euros of debt repayments due on March 20.
Euro zone sources said national central banks in the currency bloc would
exchange holdings of Greek bonds this weekend in the run-up to a private sector
debt deal to avoid taking forced losses. 	
    "While events in Greece continue to ebb and flow, some underlying feeling
that Europe has come too far for efforts to fail appears to be supporting
sentiment," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. 	
    Also, Thursday's data fuelled optimism that a U.S. economic recovery was
taking shape, he added.	
    Figures showed that U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week to a
near four-year low and the pace of factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic
region gained momentum in February as new orders picked up.	
    Improving economic outlook supported metals prices, which in turn could help
European mining stocks. Copper prices, Aluminium and nickel
 rose 1.1 to 1.4 percent.	
    Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for
France's CAC rose were 1 to 1.1 percent.	
    Investors will keep a close eye on earnings, which have been mixed so far.
Aker Solutions, Norway's oil services company, reported fourth-quarter
earnings above forecasts and raised its dividend, while global miner Anglo
American posted a 14 percent rise in full-year operating profit.	
    Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed out of 144 European companies that have
reported the fourth quarter results, 51 percent have either beaten or met
expectations, while 49 percent companies have missed predictions.	
    UBS said the rate of analyst downgrades to earnings had accelerated at the
start of this year and 2012 earnings are almost in line with 2011,	
    "Growth expectations for 2012 have fallen from 12 percent to 1 percent over
the past year. We see small downgrades to come and continue to estimate earnings
down 5 percent from a top-down perspective this year," it said in a note.	
    UBS has added BG Group to its "UK 1st XI" list, replacing Rio Tinto
, saysing BG's asset quality was clearly high and the production target
was unrivalled in the sector. 	
    Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.6 percent on Friday, while U.S. stocks
gained 1 to 1.5 percent on Thursday. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares recovered in late session on Thursday to close 0.1 percent
higher.	
    	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0735 GMT                                 
                                              LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
     S&P 500                              1,358.04        1.1 %       14.81
     NIKKEI                               9,384.17       1.58 %      146.07
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                     1.19 %        6.21
     EUR/USD                                1.3136       0.02 %      0.0002
     USD/JPY                                 79.11       0.27 %      0.2100
     10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.995           --        0.01
     10-YR BUND YLD                          1.898           --        0.02
     SPOT GOLD                           $1,733.44       0.29 %       $5.04
     US CRUDE                              $102.68       0.36 %        0.37
 	
	
    * Markets rise on Greece bailout hopes, solid U.S. data 
    * Best day in two weeks lifts S&P 500 to 9-mth high     
    * Nikkei rallies to 9,400 after U.S. data, Greece       
    * Yen retreats, hits 3-1/2 mth low vs dollar            
    * Brent remains above $120 on Iran worries              
    * Gold edges up on Greece bailout hopes                 
    * Copper bounces back on Greece hopes, caution stays    	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS	
    LAFARGE 	
    The world's largest cement maker reported a 28 percent slide in 2011 net
profit, hit by write-offs, and said it will continue to reduce its debt in 2012.
 	
       	
    ANGLO AMERICAN 	
    Global miner Anglo American posted a 14 percent rise in full-year operating
profit, broadly in line with market expectations, as bumper iron ore profits and
record income from coal helped offset a drop in copper revenues. 	
    	
    AKER SOLUTIONS 	
    Norway's flagship oil services company reported fourth-quarter earnings
above forecasts and raised its dividend, saying the market outlook was strong.
 	
	
    SAINT GOBAIN  	
    The French building materials group cast a cautious outlook for 2012 after
it reported a hike in  2011  profits by passing the rising cost of raw materials
to customers.   	
   	
    AEGON 	
    Dutch insurer Aegon missed fourth-quarter profit estimates as it wrote down
on U.S. mortgage securities and took several restructuring charges to cut costs.
 	
	
    EUTELSAT  	
    Europe's biggest satellite operator posted higher revenues and operating
profit in first half of its fiscal year 2011-2012, but net profit was dented by
the costs of refinancing of a chunk of its debt.  	
     	
    ALSTOM  	
    France's national railroad SNCF said it would begin talks with Alstom to
order 40 new trains as part of a modernisation programme, the SNCF head told les
Echos in an interview. SNCF already had options for such an order, which could
be worth 1.2 billion euros.  	
       	
    TELENET  	
    The Belgium telecom operator unveiled a rich shareholder payout on Thursday
after fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations due to customers increasingly
upgrading to digital television.  	
     	
    CASINO  	
    Grupo Pao de Acucar , Brazil's biggest diversified
retailer, beat earnings forecasts and boosted profitability in the face of a
broad consumer slowdown, positioning the company to ramp up growth in the year
ahead.    	
 	
    DEUTSCHE BOERSE  	
    The Financial Times said several potential suitors, including Deutsche
Boerse, decided not to bid for the London Metal Exchange (LME). 	
    It said that NYSE Euronext and CME Group had submitted bids
valuing LME at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion). Related news
 	
     	
    ENEL  	
    Italy's biggest utility said its offering of a 3 billion euro, two-part
retail bond due in 2018 had attracted demand for more than 5 billion euros and
yields had been set at the bottom of the range it had previously indicated.
 	
    	
    SAP  	
    A U.S. judge intends to schedule a retrial for this June between Oracle Corp
 and SAP AG over copyright infringement allegations, according to a
court filing.  	
    	
    ROCHE  	
    Britain's health costs watchdog, the National Institute for Health and
Clinical Excellence, or NICE, wants more information on Roche's Tarceva
cancer pill before it decides whether it should be funded by the state as a
first-line treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

