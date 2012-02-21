Europe Factors-Shares seen slightly lower, focus on miners

LONDON, Feb 21 European shares are expected to fall slightly on Tuesday after hitting seven-month highs a day earlier, with investors focusing on the state of the Greek economy and likely hurdles after the euro zone approved a second bailout for the debt-laden country. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC all were down 0.1 percent. "Equity markets look set to react more cautiously as further hurdles remain. Concerns still linger over whether the incoming government in Athens would have any incentive or wish to enforce the austerity measures after they have received the bailout package," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said. Euro zone officials said ministers finalised measures to cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, a fraction above their original target of 120, after negotiators for private bondholders accepted bigger losses to help plug the funding gap. A report prepared by experts from the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund said if Athens did not follow through on economic reforms and savings, its debt could hit 160 percent by that date. Mining shares, however, are likely to track strong gains in metals prices, which rose on expectations that demand for raw materials will stay supported. Copper prices rose 1.2 percent, while zinc was up 1.5 percent. On Monday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.7 percent to end at 1,090.95 points, the lowest close since late July. Volumes were nearly 70 percent of its 90-day average, with Wall Street closed for a holiday. Charts showed the index could face strong resistance at around 1,113 points, a high in July last year. On the downside, the market was expected to remain supported at around 1,061 points, the 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to September 2011. The index remained within an upward trend channel, which has been in place since December. On the macroeconomic front, January's Chicago Fed index will be released at 1330 GMT. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0731 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,361.23 0.23 % 3.19 NIKKEI 9,463.02 -0.23 % -22.07 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.1 % -0.52 EUR/USD 1.3252 0.05 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 79.78 0.18 % 0.1400 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.037 -- 0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 1.972 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,740.60 0.41 % $7.08 US CRUDE $104.78 1.49 % 1.54 * Euro jumps, but Greek deal fails to ignite stocks * Nikkei steady after rally, shippers outperform * FOREX-Euro gains after Greece bailout deal * Brent hovers near $120, Iran supply cuts support * Copper rises with euro on Greece relief * Gold edges up after EU approves Greece bailout * U.S. bonds slip after Greece deal, ahead of auctions COMPANY NEWS DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK Private sector holders of Greek debt will take losses of 53.5 percent on the nominal value of their bonds as part of a second bailout for the debt-laden country. CSM The Dutch food group, the world's largest bakery products supplier, reported a full-year net loss of 174.3 million euros after it took a 249 million euro impairment charge on its European business. WIENERBERGER The world's biggest brick maker proposed raising its dividend by a fifth to 0.12 euros per share after swinging to a 2011 profit following two years of losses. DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR BERLIN Labour union GdF announced plans to extend a strike of ground staff at Frankfurt airport until 2200 GMT on Friday, from previous plans of a walkout through 0400 GMT on Wednesday. FRESENIUS The German healthcare conglomerate reported fourth-quarter net profit of 205 million euros, just above consensus, and said it sees 2012 net profit up by 10-13 percent in constant currency. Related news HSBC HSBC, bucking the trend among some European banks, is increasing its exposure to trade finance by making 4 billion pounds of credit available to small and medium-sized enterprises that trade, or are planning to trade, internationally. JYSKE BANK Denmark's second-biggest bank said it saw the foundation for "considerably" better results in 2012 than in 2011, after it confirmed its 2011 pretax profit dropped 40 percent. FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE Fourth-quarter earnings and 2012 outlook at Fresenius Medical Care slightly missed expectations as the world's largest dialysis company grapples with a new reimbursement system in the United States. PETROPLUS Royal Dutch Shell is in talks with bankrupt refiner Petroplus to process crude oil temporarily at its Petit-Couronne facility in France, a union official said on Monday. UNICREDIT The deputy chairman of UniCredit Fabrizio Palenzona does not intend to stand as candidate for the position of chairman at Italy's biggest bank by assets, a spokesman for Palenzona said on Monday. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo is the frontrunner to become chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's No.3 lender, which is seeking someone to turn its fortunes around, sources close to the matter said.