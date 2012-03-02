Europe Factors-Shares set to extend rally in wake of ECB

PARIS, March 2 European stock index futures pointed to higher open on Friday, with stocks set to add to the previous day's rally and track gains on Wall Street, as risk appetite continues to improve following the ECB's latest liquidity injection. At 0726 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.2-0.3 percent. Investors' mood was also boosted by data showing strong U.S. auto sales, which rose nearly 16 percent in February and the annual sales rate leapt to its best level in four years. The focus will turn to the two-day European summit that ends on Friday, where leaders have been arguing over the right balance between budget austerity and reviving lost growth. Finance ministers gave provisional approval to a second bailout for Greece, while leaders of 25 of the 27 countries are expected to sign a German-driven fiscal compact treaty to enforce EU deficit-cutting and debt reduction rules more strictly. U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs, after a surge in bank shares and further upbeat data from the labour market, with the rebound taking the S&P 500 back above its 1,370 resistance level, which is seen as key to maintaining momentum in this five-month rally. After losing ground in early trade, European stocks rallied on Thursday afternoon, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index climbing 1.5 percent, led by bank shares benefiting from the European Central Bank's fresh liquidity boost while a dip in Spanish borrowing costs at an auction fuelled hopes the worst of the euro zone crisis might be over. "Unfortunately for short-traders, selling pressure dried up and bids began to enter the market, forming a support base. The inability to attract fresh selling pressure scared the weaker shorts into covering their positions, fueling a strong rally," Autochartist analyst James Hyerczyk Said. "Shorts continued to cover throughout the latter half of the trading session, finally attracting buyers near the close. This extra burst of buying power took out the downtrending resistance line," said the chartist, who sees the UK's FTSE 100 mounting a near-term challenge of the recent main top at 5964.00 points. The STOXX euro zone bank index surged 2.6 percent on Thursday, with Italian lenders pacing the gains while the country's 10-year bond yields fell below 5 percent for the first time since August. Since the first ultra-cheap funding operation in mid-December, the Euro STOXX 50 has surged about 13 percent, propelling the benchmark's price-to-earnings valuation level to a near 10-month high, although it remains well below its 10-year average. "The euro zone's quick fixes are now in place, while economists' expectations have adjusted upwards and therefore become more difficult to beat," Peel Hunt strategist Ian Williams said. "So the onus is back on the bottom-up corporate news to fuel further gains. The recent uptick in the earnings revisions ratio is promising, although forecasts for 2013 especially look vulnerable. The downside risk is mitigated by valuations that remain far from demanding." The Euro STOXX 50 will face strong resistance at 2,558 points, representing the index's near seven-month high hit in late February. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0727 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,374.09 0.62 % 8.41 NIKKEI 9,777.03 0.72 % 69.66 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 535.23 0.51 % 2.71 EUR/USD 1.328 -0.25 % -0.0033 USD/JPY 81.56 0.57 % 0.4600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.031 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.845 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,716.89 -0.03 % -$0.47 US CRUDE $108.55 -0.27 % -0.29 * Shares firm as ECB liquidity boost lifts sentiment * Wall St returns to 2008 highs on banks * Nikkei up, but struggles to clear major resistances * U.S. bonds steady but pressured as Europe fears fade * Euro suffers post-ECB blues; downside seen * Gold inches up as buyers trickle back after selloff * Copper eyeing smallest weekly gain in a month * Brent falls below $126 as Saudi supply fears ease COMPANY NEWS: AUTO SECTOR U.S. auto sales rose nearly 16 percent in February and the annual sales rate leapt to its best level in four years, helped by a surprising sales gain by General Motors Co and strong results from Chrysler Group LLC and Ford Motor Co. For a second month in a row, sales surpassed even the most optimistic expectations. Analysts ascribed the gains partly to rising consumer confidence and upbeat U.S. economic data. FIAT Italian new car sales fell 18.9 percent to 130,661 units in February, data from transport ministry showed on Thursday, with Fiat's sales falling 20 percent year-on-year. AREVA The French nuclear reactor builder reported a net group loss of 2.4 billion euros ($3.20 billion) on Thursday, hit by a well-flagged charge to cover project delays and cancelled orders in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster. BNP PARIBAS France's biggest listed bank said on Thursday it was only a "witness" in a French magistrate's inquiry into convicted fraudster Bernard Madoff's $65 billion Ponzi scheme, after a website reported it faced being put under investigation for potentially fraudulent behaviour. PEUGEOT The Peugeot family is to hold around 40 percent of voting rights and 25 percent of capital in PSA Peugeot Citroen as part of a new partnership with U.S. carmaker General Motors, Thierry Peugeot has told French newspaper Les Echos. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI A row among creditors over how to share proceeds of a 15 percent stake sale in the Tuscan lender is complicating the process, sources familiar with the situation said. EADS The company said it is working with the U.S. government to drum up more orders for the successful Light Utility Helicopter it is building for the U.S. Army, and could see initial foreign orders for the new aircraft in about a year. ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV The world's largest brewer and two Chinese brewers are on the shortlist to buy most of the brewery assets being sold by China's Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. UNICREDIT The new chairman will be found quickly, chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni told ANSA late on Thursday. He also said he expected a slimmer board of directors. PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL Premafin said after a board meeting on Thursday it was in no position to decide on a bid for Fondiaria-SAI by private equity funds Sator and Palladio because its hands were tied by a previous agreement with Unipol.