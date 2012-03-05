European Factors-Shares seen down; focus on Greece, China

LONDON, March 5 European shares are expected to fall in early trade on Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with sentiment seen hit by China, which unveiled its lowest annual growth target in eight years, and by uncertainty surrounding Greece's bailout. Speaking at China's annual parliamentary session, the country's Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012 to give the economy more room to slow down if needed. Mining shares might come under pressure, in line with a fall in key base metals prices, on worries lower growth in the world's top metals consumer could affect demand for raw materials. Prices for copper, aluminium and zinc fell 0.5 to 0.9 percent. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.5-0.7 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.3 percent lower. Focus will also be on Greece, which faces a deadline to complete a bond exchange with private holders, scheduled to close on March 8, before a second bailout is paid. There is uncertainty over how much participation Greece will see for its bond swap, and a failure to agree on the swap would put the country back on the brink of a messy default. On the macroeconomic front, January U.S. factory orders and revised durable goods orders are due at 1330 GMT, with the February U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index to be released at 1500 GMT. Investors also eagerly await February's U.S. jobs report on Friday, with an increase of 200,000 forecast in non-farm payrolls, after a 243,000 rise in January, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 8.3 percent. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0724 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,369.63 -0.32 % -4.46 NIKKEI 9,698.59 -0.8 % -78.44 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS -1.48 % -7.92 > EUR/USD 1.3181 -0.08 % -0.0011 USD/JPY 81.29 -0.6 % -0.4900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.983 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.806 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,709.19 -0.15 % -$2.58 US CRUDE $106.81 0.1 % 0.11 * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease as investors await more data * Wall St slips; S&P tries for 3rd straight weekly gain * Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.80 pct * FOREX-Dollar off 9-month high vs yen on profit-taking * TREASURIES-U.S. bonds bolstered as stock gains pause * Brent back near $124 on supply concerns over Iran * PRECIOUS-Gold holds ground at $1,710, dollar strength * METALS-LME copper clings to gains on China hopes COMPANY NEWS CREDIT SUISSE Credit Suisse said it planned to buy back up to 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.4 billion) in outstanding securities in a bid to comply with the new Swiss and Basel III global capital adequacy rules. EADS The European aerospace group was considering doing without part of a development loan for its Airbus unit worth 500 million euros ($660.3 million) from the German government as a dispute escalates regarding the group moving operations from Germany, a paper reported. BP The estimated $7.8 billion deal struck by BP with businesses and individuals suing over the massive 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill could speed up payments to thousands of claimants and offers lawyers a potential windfall in legal fees. GLENCORE, Commodities trader Glencore, which has agreed to a $37 billion takeover of miner Xstrata, said on Monday the deal was a "logical" next step for the two businesses, but gave no hint it could sweeten its offer to win over reluctant investors. TESCO Britain's biggest retailer, plans to open new stores and create 20,000 new jobs in the UK over the next two years as it battles back from a profit warning earlier this year and seeks to tackle a drop in UK market share. L'OREAL The French cosmetics giant said it had nominated Nestle Chief Executive Paul Bulcke to its board. CIMENTS FRANCAIS The company reported a deterioration in 2011 operating results due to a drop in demand, strong inflation on fuel prices and negative translation effect but said it expected markets to be more stable in 2012. DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK Germany's banks have taken less than 10 percent of the 530 billion euros of cheap funding provided by the European Central Bank (ECB) this week, Die Welt reported on Monday. FIAT Fiat's Mirafiori plant in Turin, and Pomigliano plant, near Naples, are the two Italian factories that Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne suggested as being at risk of closure, according to La Repubblica. DAIMLER The group's Mercedes brand is planning to increase production of its new B-class compact car due to high demand, Mercedes' sales chief Joachim Schmidt told Automobilwoche. Related news AUDI Audi will invest 3 billion euros in China to double its dealership network, China head Dietmar Voggenreiter told WirtschaftsWoche, adding that Audi hopes to grow faster than the Chinese market's predicted growth of 8-10 pct this year. Related news TECHNICOLOR The French digital video specialist said it was mulling forming an alliance for its set-top box business, its Chief Executive Frederic Rose told French business daily Les Echos. FINMECCANICA The Italian aerospace and defence group has delayed the release of its 2011 results by two weeks, as it prepares for a heavy clean-up of its accounts that may lead to an expected net loss of 2.5 billion euros ($3.30 billion). LVMH Raymond Limited says there is no proposal from the French luxury goods group's arm to put 7.5 billion rupees in to the company. TECHNIP The French oil services group said it was awarded a flexible supply contract in Western Australia by Santos Limited.