Europe Factors-Shares set to dip; Merck, Peugeot eyed

PARIS, March 6 European stock index futures point to a
lower open on Tuesday, with shares set to mirror U.S. and Asian losses, with
renewed fears of a recession in Europe and a slowdown in growth in
resource-hungry China halting a 2-1/2 month stock market rally.
At 0723 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC were down 0.2-0.4 percent.
Germany's Merck KGaA will be in focus after missing expectations
with its fourth-quarter earnings due to sluggish demand for liquid crystals used
in flat screens.
Merck's results underscore a relatively poor European earnings season,
during which only 49 percent of the STOXX 600 companies have met or
beaten estimates, compared with 68 percent of Wall Street's S&P 500
companies that have met or beaten forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine.
PSA Peugeot Citroen will also be in the spotlight after unveiling
details of its 1 billion euro capital increase, to be done at a price of 8.27
euros a share. It represents roughly a 42 percent discount from the stock's
closing price of 14.21 euros on Monday.
The Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 9.2 percent so far this year,
fuelled by the European Central Bank's long-term funding operations, but the
rally stalled last week as investors' attention turned to the grim economic
outlook for the euro zone.
Debt-stricken Greece remains in the spotlight on Tuesday, after major Greek
bondholders voiced their support for a deal that would cancel more than 100
billion euros ($132 billion) of its private sector debts - a key part of a 130
billion euros bailout. The lenders, mainly banks, insurers and investment
institutions, have to reveal their intentions by Thursday night.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0724 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,364.33 -0.39 % -5.3
NIKKEI 9,637.63 -0.63 % -60.96
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 520.93 -1.26 % -6.66
EUR/USD 1.3208 -0.07 % -0.0009
USD/JPY 81.33 -0.23 % -0.1900
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.995 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.813 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,702.70 -0.18 % -$3.09
US CRUDE $106.95 0.22 % 0.23
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, growth assets hit by economy worries
US STOCKS-Wall St slips as China trims growth target
Nikkei slips below 9,700, fears mount of correction
Brent rises near $124 on Iran supply worries
FOREX-RBA keeps growth currencies under cosh, yen gains
Gold holds around $1,700; China growth worry weighs
LME copper drops for 3rd day on China demand view
COMPANY NEWS:
MERCK
Germany's Merck missed expectations with its fourth-quarter earnings due to
sluggish demand for liquid crystals used in flat screens.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Tuesday that it will carry out a 1 billion euro
capital increase at a subscription price of 8.27 euros per share from March 8-21
to fund its alliance with General Motors.
RWE
Pressure on gas margins and a loss from trading caused Germany's RWE
to post a loss of 800 million euros ($1.06 billion) in its Supply &
Trading unit in 2011 compared with a loss of 21 million in 2010, it said on
Tuesday.
LEGRAND
Private equity group KKR is to sell up to 12.7 million shares in the
French electrical equipment group via an accelerated offering, bookrunner
Goldman Sachs said.
EDISON, A2A, EDF
Italian market regulator Consob dismissed on Monday a press report that it
planned to ask France's EDF to raise the price of a bid to buy out
minority shareholders in Italian power producer Edison, a source close
to Consob said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said strong vehicle deliveries
at the start of the year mean Europe's largest auto maker is on track to reach
its goal of becoming the global number one.
DAIMLER
Daimler will recall more than 103,000 trucks in North America because of
potentially faulty fuel lines, the United States National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday.
GAM HOLDING
Swiss fund manager GAM Holding said it was somewhat optimistic for the
coming year even though in 2011 assets under management fell 9 percent to 107
billion Swiss francs as weak markets depressed asset values and clients pulled
money.