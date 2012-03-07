版本:
Europe Factors-Shares to extend losses on Greek concerns

LONDON, March 7 European shares are expected to drift
lower on Wednesday following a sharp sell-off to a one-month low in the previous
session, with persistent concerns related to Greece's attempt to finalise a bond
swap deal with its creditors hurting sentiment.	
    Greek private creditors have until Thursday to say whether they will
participate in the exchange, a key part of a bailout programme to help Greece to
meet a debt repayment.	
    Despite warnings, some Greek pension funds and foreign investors rejected
the offer, which will see investors lose almost three-quarters of the value of
their holdings. 	
    Concerns about the pace of global economic recovery have also prompted
investors to trade cautiously. Figures showed that Australia's economy grew just
0.4 percent last quarter, while Brazil saw its economy growing by only 2.7
percent in 2011, against 7.5 percent in 2010, with latest data pointing to only
a modest recovery this year.	
    Futures pointed to a weaker open for European shares, with futures for Euro
STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC falling 0.1 to
0.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100
 to fall about 0.2 percent.	
    On Tuesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed down 2.6 percent at 1,052.11, its lowest finish since Feb. 1, while U.S.
shares   fell 1.4 to 1.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei average
 fell 0.6 percent to a two-week closing low on Wednesday.	
    UBS said in a note that trading volumes had been low as of March 2, noting
that hedge funds remained net buyers, but long-only clients had been net
sellers.	
    "The key message is that the excitement post the 8 December LTRO
announcement is starting to fade, with flows into cyclicals and financials
slowing."	
    Analysts said that a number of key technical levels had been breached, with
investors looking to sell on rallies than buying on price dips.	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped below its 21-day moving average, now at
around 1,076 points, and breached the 61.8 percent retracement of its major fall
from February to September last year. The index was seen getting some support at
its 50-day moving average at 1,050 points.	
    Charts, however, showed the index had potential to recover in the near term
as it approached an "oversold" territory, with the 9-day relative strength index
 at 32. A level below 30 is considered "oversold", while a level about 70
is seen as "oversold".	
    On the macroeconomic front, focus will be on U.S. Automatic Data Processing
(ADP) data for February, due at 1315 GMT. Economists expect that 208,000 jobs
were created in February, versus 170,000 new jobs in January.	
    	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0733 GMT                              
                                            LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                            1,343.36     -1.54 %     -20.97
     NIKKEI                             9,576.06     -0.64 %     -61.57
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP   <.MIASJ0000PUS                -0.72 %      -3.75
                       >                                      
     EUR/USD                              1.3137      0.17 %     0.0022
     USD/JPY                               80.74     -0.16 %    -0.1300
     10-YR US TSY YLD                      1.965          --       0.02
     10-YR BUND YLD                        1.791          --       0.01
     SPOT GOLD                         $1,673.50     -0.03 %     -$0.44
     US CRUDE                            $105.14      0.42 %       0.44
 	
    * Markets fall over Greece uncertainty, slowing growth   
    * Wall St marks first big loss of 2012                   
    * Nikkei hits 2-week low; bridge builders outperform     
    * Risk currencies on defensive on fresh Greece doubts    
    * Brent climbs above $122 on China demand, Iran concerns 
    * Gold snaps 3-day loss, Greek debt fears linger         
    * LME copper pauses after sell-off, caution stays        	
	
    COMPANY NEWS	
    HSBC, AXA 	
    The bank has agreed to sell its general insurance businesses to French
insurer AXA Group and Australia's QBE Insurance Group for $914 million in cash,
as Europe's biggest bank moves ahead with its plan to divest non-core assets.
 	
    	
    BG GROUP 	
    The British gas producer is offering up to a 20 percent stake in its
Queensland natural gas liquefaction facilities as it seeks to expand the $15
billion project, sources close to the deal said. 	
    	
    TNT EXPRESS  	
    Takeover talks between the Dutch express group and its U.S. rival UPS
 have slowed due to friction between the two companies about several
topics, such as social issues and where to locate the headquarters, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. TNT declined to
comment.  	
     	
    AIR FRANCE-KLM   	
    The Franco-Dutch airline said passenger traffic for February rose 6.2
percent despite a strike action that hit its European network while cargo
traffic fell 5.1 percent, hit by the weak economy.  	
      	
    KLOECKNER  	
    Europe's biggest independent steel trader will not pay a dividend for 2011
as weaker sales in Europe led to an 88 percent plunge in full-year net income.
  	
	
    EADS  	
    The cash-rich European aerospace group is exploring tie-ups, acquisitions
and even large scale alliances or mergers in a bid to finally realize its
long-standing goal of quintupling revenues in the United States, the world's
biggest arms market.  	
      	
    SANTANDER  	
    China's Bank of Beijing Co Ltd, 16 percent owned by ING Groep NV
, plans to partner with the euro zone's biggest lender, Spain's
Santander, to develop its consumer financing business. 	
    	
    ADMIRAL 	
    British motor insurer Admiral said its 2011 profit rose by a
better-than-expected 13 percent, with continued strong growth in customer
numbers in the UK outweighing a wider loss at its fledgling international
operations. 	
    	
    THALES  	
    Europe's largest defence electronics group posted a higher-than-expected
full-year operating profit on Tuesday as it renegotiated contracts and cut
non-restructuring costs, confirming a forecast for rising margins and revenue
this year.  	
     	
    HERMES  	
    The French handbag maker said its watch unit was in exclusive talks to buy
all of Swiss high-end dial maker Nateber, as luxury watchmakers scramble to
secure supplies of high-quality parts.

