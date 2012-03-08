Europe Factors-Shares seen higher ahead of Greek deal

LONDON, March 8 Europe's equity markets are seen opening
higher on Thursday, with investors positioning themselves for more upbeat news
on the U.S. economy and betting Greece will be able to carry off a key bond swap
needed to avoid a chaotic default.
Major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind Greece's bond swap
offer to private creditors on Wednesday, making it increasingly likely that the
deal will go through and clear the way for a bailout package.
A slightly better than expected U.S. private sector employment report has
paved the way for further gains in the run up to Friday's keenly-watched
non-farm payrolls report, for which Thursday's weekly jobs data will bring some
final clues.
Futures pointed to a rise of 0.5 percent on the Euro STOXX 50 index
to 2,475 points after U.S. and Japanese bourses both broke a
three-day losing streak overnight.
"Sentiment improved on rising optimism of reaching the Greek PSI deal,"
Kintai Cheung, analyst at Credit Agricole CIB, said in a research note.
"However, with plenty of event risks ahead, risk appetite will likely be
curbed."
After finding support at the 50-day moving average around 2,444 on
Wednesday, the Euro STOXX 50 still has over 60 points to climb to reverse the
steep sell off seen on Tuesday and, at 38, is still in sight of oversold
territory on the relative strength indicator (RSI).
According to techincal analysts at Day By Day, the index remains in a
correction phase from the rally - which has taken it up 8.7 percent in 2-1/2
months - between 2,398 and 2,495 points.
European corporate results continued to paint a mixed picture. Supermarket
groups Delhaize and Carrefour struggled, as cash-strapped
consumers reigned in spending. But AB InBev, the world's largest
brewer, painted an upbeat outlook for this year as it looks to drinkers outside
Europe - in the United States and Brazil - to drive profits.
Investors will also be looking to the results of the Bank of England and the
European Central Bank meetings on Thursday. Both banks are expected to leave
interest rates on hold and give markets time to absorb last month's liquidity
injections before considering any more such measures.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0733 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,352.63 +0.69 % +9.27
NIKKEI 9,768.96 +2.01 % +192.90
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 521.78 +1.27 % +6.48
EUR/USD 1.3172 +0.21 % +0.0030
USD/JPY 81.32 +0.27 % +0.24
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- +0.012
10-YR BUND YLD 1.785 -- +0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,687.69 -- +2.93
US CRUDE $106.44 +0.26 % +0.28
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares recover on Greece bond swap hopes
* US STOCKS-Banks lift Wall St, breaking 3-day skid
* Nikkei up 2.01 pct, snaps 3-day losing streak
* TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes edge lower, eyes on Greece
* Yen hurt by Japan c/account, Aussie down on jobs data
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds onto gains, Greece hopes support
* METALS-Copper ekes out gain in cautious market
* Brent above $124 on Greece hopes, US jobs data
COMPANY NEWS:
CARREFOUR
Europe's biggest retailer, slashed its dividend and capital spending, and
put its flagship plan to revive its hypermarkets on hold, predicting another
tough year of cash-strapped shoppers reining in spending.
DELHAIZE
Belgian supermarket group posted worse-than-expected fourth quarter
operating profit on Thursday as it struggled to pass on food inflation costs to
cash-strapped consumers.
WM MORRISON
Britain's fourth-biggest grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets said the UK grocery
market was likely to remain subdued in the coming year despite easing
inflationary pressures as it posted a 8 percent rise in year profit.
FINMECCANICA
The Italian aerospace and defence group will report a 2011 net loss of 2.3
billion euros ($3.0 billion), two senior company sources told Reuters, as the
conglomerate cleans up its accounts under new management.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The Franco-Dutch airline swung to a full-year loss, scrapped its dividend
for 2011 and opted not to give a profit forecast for this year because of
uncertainty over the soaring cost of fuel.
ENEL
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's is set to downgrade its credit rating on
Italy's biggest utility Enel, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
NOVARTIS, BAYER
Bayer AG and Novartis AG are in various stages in bidding for Pfizer Inc's
animal-health unit, according to news reports on Wednesday.
MERCK
Like Fresenius, Merck said it had also been asked by Athens to
accept losses on its Greek government bonds. Merck is reviewing the request, a
spokesman said on Wednesday. Merck's Greek bonds had a nominal value of 43.2
million euros and a book value of 10.9 million at the end of December.
AB INBEV
The world's largest brewer beat expectations for profit growth in the fourth
quarter on Thursday and forecast that consumers in its two main markets - the
United States and Brazil - would be drinking more in 2012.
JCDECAUX
Outdoor advertising specialist said it will pay a dividend of 0.44 euros per
share for 2011, resuming payouts after three years in which they were suspended
to cope with the global downturn.
EADS
The head of Qatar Airways, usually one of the aircraft industry's fiercest
critics, expressed confidence that Airbus and Boeing would resolve a series of
high-profile glitches but warned against further production delays.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank said it had appointed Jean-François Mazaud at the helm of
its private banking business in a management reshuffle.
The bank is facing a disciplinary probe by the French banking regulator,
which could result in fines, the Financial Times reported.
UNICREDIT
The bank said its Corporate Governance, HR and Nomination Committee had met
on Wednesday and outlined a proposal on the profile of candidates to become
chairman of the bank. Current Chairman Dieter Rampl has said he will not stand
again for the position when the board is renewed.
PRYSMIAN
The chief executive of Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Wednesday he
expected adjusted core earnings this year would top 600 million euros, up from
568 million euros in 2011.
BBVA
Spain's second-largest bank has bought state-rescued Unnim, the Bank of
Spain said on Wednesday, the latest takeover in a shrinking sector scrabbling
for capital.
TELEFONICA
The Spanish telecoms giant said it was confident that Europe would get
through the current economic downturn, and it was holding onto its assets and
maintaining investment in its network and services this year in readiness for an
eventual recovery.