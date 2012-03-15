European Factors-Shares set to pause after brisk rally

PARIS, March 15 European stocks were set to pause on
Thursday following a sharp week-long rally, while mining shares could feel the
pinch from falling metal prices, hurt by lingering concerns of a slow demand
recovery in China.
At 0712 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were flat to up 0.07 percent.
Copper dipped on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day due to a
firmer dollar and nagging worries about demand in China, the world's biggest
consumer of the metal.
Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday China must embrace slower growth and
bolder political reform to keep its economy from faltering. He also dampened
hopes for any near-term easing measures in the property
sector.
The UK market will be in the spotlight after Fitch Ratings revised down its
outlook on Britain's AAA rating to "negative", warning the country faced a
greater than 1-in-2 chance of losing its top-notch rating in the next couple of
years if the government eases back on its debt-cutting measures.
Spain will also be in focus as it is due to sell up to 3.5 billion euros in
bonds, following its recent tussle with euro zone partners over lowering
deficit-cutting targets which revive worries among investors.
European stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with benchmarks closing at levels
not seen since August, after a drop in Italy's borrowing costs at an auction and
a brighter forecast from the U.S. Federal Reserve fueled the market's brisk
recovery since last Tuesday's sell-off.
However, sharp losses in Portuguese stocks and an underperforming Madrid
bourse on Wednesday showed investor wariness about the two countries' ability to
deal with their debt piles, which could yet threaten the European market gains
made since mid-December.
So far this year, Portugal's PSI 20 index is up 2.2 percent,
Spain's IBEX is down 2 percent, while the broad FTSEurofirst 300
is up 9.8 percent and the DAX is up 20 percent.
"The fact that the VIX has stopped falling over the past two days while
stocks continued to rally is a worrying sign," said Emmanuel Bourdeix, CIO
equity, asset allocation and structured products at Natixis Asset Management,
which has 287 billion euros ($374 billion) under management.
"It means that at these levels people are increasingly buying protection,
while some investors are even betting on a market pull-back."
Trading in the VIX options pit was heavy on Wednesday as the CBOE Volatility
Index, or VIX , rebounded from its multi-year intraday low of 13.99 early
on Tuesday. The index, which measures the implied volatility of the S&P 500
index, gained 3.45 percent to 15.32.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0718 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,394.28 -0.12 % -1.67
NIKKEI 10,123.28 0.72 % 72.76
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 530.78 -0.28 % -1.51
EUR/USD 1.306 0.24 % 0.0031
USD/JPY 83.65 -0.04 % -0.0300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.324 -- 0.05
10-YR BUND YLD 1.985 -- 0.05
SPOT GOLD $1,647.54 0.33 % $5.44
US CRUDE $105.89 0.44 % 0.46
COMPANY NEWS:
AUTO MAKERS
An extra working day for the leap year failed to prevent a further monthly
decline in the euro zone's car market, which shrank in February by 11.8 percent
from the year-earlier month, the European auto industry group ACEA said on
Thursday.
FRANCE TELECOM
The French telecoms group is considering a possible sale of the struggling
fixed-line part of its Polish unit TPSA to focus on the mobile
business, daily Parkiet quoted unnamed sources as saying on Thursday.
AXA, AEGON
France's Axa, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and Dutch Aegon are interested in
buying Finans Emeklilik, the insurance unit of the Turkish lender Finansbank
owned by National Bank of Greece, two sources close to the
process told Reuters.
PERNOD RICARD, GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
Belgian holding company GBL said on Wednesday it was selling up to 6.2
million shares or 2.3 percent of the capital of the French spirits group.
ZODIAC
France's Zodiac Aerospace on Wednesday confirmed its sales growth forecast
for the full fiscal year 2011-2012 after sales rose 19.6 percent in the first
half.
UBS
UBS has been granted conditional immunity in some countries in return for
cooperating in a wide-ranging probe into whether investment banks manipulated
Libor, a global benchmark interest rate, according to details revealed in the
Swiss bank's annual report on Thursday.
UBS paid brokerage chief Robert McCann nearly 9.2 million Swiss francs
($9.88 million) overall last year, with the U.S. executive usurping investment
banking chief Carsten Kengeter as the Swiss bank's highest earner.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The controlling shareholder in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said
it had sold 2.52 percent of the bank from March 9 through March 14. It also said
it is in advanced talks to reach a deal with creditors to extend a deadline to
repay debts. The deadline is due to expire on March 15.
FONDIARIA SAI
The capital increase that the troubled Italian insurer is due to approve as
part of plans to merge with peer Unipol is not expected to be less
than one billion euros, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER
The Dutch dredging and maritime services company said on Thursday it
expected another fall in profit this year as clients hold off on investment
decisions, putting pressure on margins and equipment use.
TELIASONERA
Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera is interested in making acquisitions, its
chief executive said on Wednesday, just days after the company was linked to a
possible buyout of rival '3's operations in Denmark.
STOLT NIELSEN
The Norwegian-listed chemicals tanker group said one of its vessels suffered
an explosion on board in the Gulf and one of its 25 crew was missing.