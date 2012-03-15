European Factors-Shares seen inching up; miners vulnerable

PARIS, March 15 European stocks were seen inching higher
on Thursday, keeping their week-long rally alive, while mining shares could feel
the pinch from falling metal prices, hurt by lingering concerns of a slow demand
recovery in China.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 4
points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 22 to
27 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open
5 to 7 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent.
European stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with benchmarks closing at levels
not seen since August, after a drop in Italy's borrowing costs at an auction and
a brighter forecast from the U.S. Federal Reserve fueled the market's brisk
week-long rally.
However, sharp losses in Portuguese stocks and an underperforming Madrid
bourse on Wednesday showed investor wariness about the two countries' ability to
deal with their debt piles, which could yet threaten the European market gains
made since mid-December.
"The fact that the VIX has stopped falling over the past two days while
stocks continued to rally is a worrying sign. It means that at these levels
people are increasingly buying protection, while some investors are even betting
on a market pull-back," said Emmanuel Bourdeix, CIO equity, asset allocation and
structured products at Natixis Asset Management, which has 287 billion euros
($374 billion) under management.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,394.28 -0.12 % -1.67
NIKKEI 10,123.28 0.72 % 72.76
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 529.82 -0.46 % -2.47
EUR/USD 1.303 0.01 % 0.0001
USD/JPY 83.96 0.33 % 0.2800
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.332 -- 0.06
10-YR BUND YLD 1.962 -- 0.03
SPOT GOLD $1,642.46 0.02 % $0.36
US CRUDE $105.65 0.21 % 0.22
