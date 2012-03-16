Europe Factors-Shares to open flat, seen consolidating gains

LONDON, March 16 European shares were expected to open almost flat on Friday consolidating near eight-month highs hit after recent encouraging economic numbers, especially from the United States and Germany, with investors waiting for the next catalysts to push the market higher. News related to merger and acquisitions could support the market. Focus will be on TNT Express, with United Parcel Service reiterating its intention to make an offer for its Dutch rival. Last month, the world's largest package delivery company, said it had offered 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) to buy TNT Express. French drugmaker Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. medical device company Pluromed to expand its presence in biosurgery, while a German paper reported that Bayer had made a non-binding offer for the animal health business of Pfizer Inc, even though it believes a spin-off is more likely. Futures for both the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were flat, while France's CAC futures fell 0.1 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open unchanged. U.S. shares gained on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.4 percent firmer at 1,102.17 points after hitting its highest since August a day earlier. It is up 10 percent this year and has almost fully recovered all of a 10.7 percent decline in 2011. "Many investors who missed the rally are waiting for a pullback to increase their exposure on equities. But it does not seem that European shares could go down strongly," Olivier Huet, fund manager at Edmond de Rothschild, which manages a total of 12.4 billion euros, said. "Investors risk aversion has fallen dramatically since November mainly due to the positive impact of the two successive long-term refinancing operations of the European Central Bank. Fears that a credit crunch would have disastrous effects on the economy have evaporated." Energy equities will also be in the spotlight as Brent crude rebounded above $123 a barrel after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as rising tensions between Iran and the West fuelled an oil rally that has forced Western leaders to prepare a release of their strategic oil reserves. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0726 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.60 0.6 % 8.32 NIKKEI 10,129.83 0.06 % 6.55 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.17 % -0.91 EUR/USD 1.3077 -0.02 % -0.0003 USD/JPY 83.53 0.04 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.288 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.971 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,658.70 0.06 % $0.97 US CRUDE $105.46 0.33 % 0.35 * Shares consolidate, dollar faces profit taking * Dollar hits speed bumps as profit-takers scoop up gains * Japan's Nikkei hovers around 8-month closing high * Brent crude rebounds above $123 on Iran-West tensions * Gold extends gains, but heads for third week of losses * LME copper slips; U.S. data supports * S&P ends over 1,400 for first time since 2008 credit crisis * Selling stalls as yields weighed vs recovery's path COMPANY NEWS BAYER The company has made a non-binding offer for the animal health business of Pfizer Inc, even though it believes a spin-off is more likely, a German paper reported in an article to be published in its Friday edition. ALSTOM The French transport and power engineering company would consider opportunistic takeover deals worth up to a few hundred million euros, Chief Executive Patrick Kron said. GLAXOSMITHKLINE Glaxo and rivals including Pfizer are preparing second-round bids for Turkey's Mustafa Nevzat Ilac Sanayi, a maker of injectable generic drugs, that may be worth some $800 million, four people familiar with the process said. CARREFOUR Moody's cut its rating on the world's second-biggest retailer to Baa2 with a stable outlook, hours after Standard & Poor's also lowered its rating on Carrefour's long-term debt. CREDIT AGROCOLE The French bank said it expected two subordinated debt buyback offers to lift first-quarter net income by 550 million euros. SANOFI The French drugmaker said it planned to close a plant in northern England as it contends with European health spending cuts and growing competition from generic drugs. The group said it has agreed to buy U.S. medical device company Pluromed to expand its presence in biosurgery. DEUTSCHE BANK The company is set to propose Stuart Lewis to replace Hugo Baenziger as chief risk officer at a supervisory board meeting on Friday, two sources close to the supervisory board said late on Thursday. UNIPOL The Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it expected synergies of more than 300 million euros from its planned merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI as it pressed ahead with plans to create Italy's No. 2 insurer. FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN The board of the Italian insurer confirmed on Thursday the size of a capital increase it will propose to shareholders, as part of plans to merge with Unipol, at up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 bln), a source close to the board said. SYNTHES Johnson & Johnson is set to gain EU approval for its planned buy of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes after offering concessions to address concerns over its dominance in trauma devices, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. SAP The company says it intends to become a major provider of database software in a move that would heat up its long-running rivalry with Oracle Corp, led by Silicon Valley billionaire Larry Ellison. AIR BERLIN Germany's second-largest airline posted a 2011 net loss of 266 million euros, after a loss of 97 million a year earlier. NOVARTIS Novartis's multiple sclerosis pill Gilenya, one of its top new drug hopes, has been recommended for use in Britain's state health service after a change of heart by the country's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog.