RPT-European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall; focus on France, Netherlands

LONDON, April 23 European shares are expected to fall on Monday
as a political crisis in the Netherlands and the result of the first round of
the French presidential election threatened to hamper the euro zone's efforts to
contain the debt crisis.	
    Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would open 23
to 25 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 29
to 34 points, or as much as 0.5 percent and France's CAC-40 to drop 17
to 19 points, or as much as 0.6 percent.	
    The focus will be on the Netherlands, a core euro zone member, which was
drawn into Europe's debt crisis at the weekend when the government failed to
agree on budget cuts, making elections almost unavoidable and casting doubt on
its support for future euro zone measures. 	
    In France, the first round election results showed Socialist candidate
Francois Hollande marginally ahead of incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy. Some analysts
said that a defeat for Sarkozy in the May 6 second round could weaken the
cooperation between France and Germany in dealing with the debt crisis.	
    However, the market could derive some support from the International
Monetary Fund, which secured $430 billion to erect a higher firewall in case the
euro zone's debt crisis spreads.	
   
