European Factors to Watch-Shares set to halt sell-off

PARIS, April 24 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main
stock indexes to rise on Tuesday, halting the previous session's sharp sell-off,
but gains could be limited by brewing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 19 points
higher, or 0.3 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 41 to 45 points higher,
or 0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 15 to 17 points higher, or 0.6
percent.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index tumbled 2.9
percent on Monday to its lowest level since late December, as a raft of gloomy
macro data and political uncertainty in the Netherlands and France threatened to
deepen the euro zone's crisis.
The benchmark index, which has tumbled 14 percent in about a month, has now
wiped out all the gains made since the European Central Bank's first long-term
refinancing operation late last year.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,366.94 -0.84 % -11.59
NIKKEI 9,459.48 -0.87 % -82.69
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 508.97 -0.35 % -1.77
EUR/USD 1.3155 0.02 % 0.0002
USD/JPY 80.86 -0.37 % -0.3000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.926 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.655 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,635.35 -0.14 % -$2.28
US CRUDE $102.80 -0.3 % -0.31
