European Factors to Watch-Shares to tick higher on Fed easing hopes

LONDON, April 30 European shares are set to open flat to slightly higher on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data raised expectations for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, while firmer copper prices could support miners. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up about 5 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 8 to 13 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open flat. Global stocks ended higher on Friday on strong earnings reports, while the dollar dipped as data showed growth in the U.S. economy cooled in the first quarter to a 2.2 percent annual growth rate, below a 2.5 percent forecast. "The... lack of weakness on the open today (is) probably down to traders reasoning that (the U.S. GDP data) tips the likelihood in favour of the Fed embarking on QE3 some time soon," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at Capital Spreads, said. Investors were gearing up for a busy week, with a raft of economic data set for release, including U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday, while Sunday sees French presidential elections and parliamentary polls in Greece. A victory for left-wing Francois Hollande in France could mean a relaxation of euro zone austerity. In Greece, if more populist parties win, they could renege on the terms of its bailout. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0540 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,403.36 0.24 % 3.38 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.94 % 4.85 EUR/USD 1.3253 0.11 % 0.0015 USD/JPY 80.11 -0.2 % -0.1600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.933 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.703 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,664.50 0.13 % $2.18 US CRUDE $104.90 -0.03 % -0.01 * Shares gain on hopes US data leaves scope for Fed easing * Nikkei slips as BOJ impact shortlived * Dollar hits fresh 2-month low vs yen after U.S. GDP * S&P 500 rallies for week on Amazon, Expedia results * Brent crude edges down towards $119 on slower U.S. growth * Copper hits near 1-month top in holiday-thinned trade * Gold near 2-week high on dollar, U.S. GDP data COMPANY NEWS ACTELION Europe's biggest biotech company Actelion said on Monday big drug hope macitentan met its goal in a key late stage trial, giving a much-needed boost to its pipeline. For more, see BILFINGER BERGER The construction group's CEO Roland Koch reiterated long-term goals. He told weekly Wirtschaftswoche that until 2016 he expects margins to reach six percent and sales to grow by 50 percent. Related news DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Deutsche Telekom has agreed a pay rise for the 17,000 staff at its Bonn headquarters of 6.5 percent over the next two years. GENERALI Europe's third largest insurer sees first quarter premiums growing 6.1 percent to 19.8 billion euros based on preliminary results, it said on Saturday at its annual shareholders' meeting. UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI Italian insurer Unipol and its advisor Mediobanca will defend their plan to create Italy's second largest insurance group to antitrust regulators on Monday, the same day a rival bidder is expected to announce its next move. SIEMENS The engineering conglomerate is eyeing a flotation of roughly 50 to 75 percent of its light bulb unit Osram on the stock exchange in the European autumn, its CEO told weekly Welt am Sonntag.