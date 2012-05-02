版本:
European Factors to Watch-German, French shares to gain on data

LONDON, May 2 German and French shares were set
to rise sharply on Wednesday as encouraging manufacturing data
from the United States, the world's biggest economy, revived
expectations that the pace of economic recovery is gathering
momentum.	
    The two markets will resume trading on Wednesday after a
public holiday in the previous session. However, British stocks
are likely to fall as the UK market was open on Tuesday and had
a chance to react to the economic numbers.  	
    Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX 
and France's CAC were 1.0 to 1.3 percent higher.
Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100
, which jumped 1.3 percent a day earlier on the U.S.
data, to fall about 0.3 percent.	
    Figures showed U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the
strongest rate in 10 months, with the Institute for Supply
Management's index of national factory activity rising to 54.8
from 53.4 in March. 	
    "We saw strength in new orders, production, supplier
delivers and employment, which has got traders feeling just a
little more confident about Friday's payrolls report," Chris
Weston, Institutional Trader at IG Markets, said in a note.	
    The figure topped expectations for the reading to decline to
53.0 and resulted in the Dow Jones industrial average 
closing at its highest level in more than four years.
  	
    However, investors are likely to stay cautious after a
report showed on Wednesday that the manufacturing sector in
China, the world's second biggest economy, shrank for the sixth
month running in April. The survey showed a continued divergence
between China's larger, predominantly state-owned enterprises
and smaller, private firms. 	
    Financial shares will be in focus after UBS said
its first-quarter profit more than halved, dragged down by a
1.16 billion Swiss franc ($1.28 billion) hit to profit due to
charges on its own debt. 	
    London-based Standard Chartered , which
gets about four-fifths of its income in Asia, said its
first-quarter income grew by less than its previous 10 percent
target, as the strength of the U.S. dollar against Asian
currencies impacted income growth. 	
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.8 percent to 1.043.28 points on Monday, with news of a
recession in Spain putting the euro zone's economic and debt
problems back in the spotlight.	
    Charts showed the index faced resistance at around 1,070
points where its 50-day moving average and a 23.6 percent
retracement from a December-March rally coincide.	
    	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT                                   
                                                 LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                 1,405.82      0.57 %       7.91
     NIKKEI                                  9,380.25      0.31 %       29.3
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                       1.02 %       5.32
     EUR/USD                                   1.3211     -0.19 %    -0.0025
     USD/JPY                                    80.44      0.47 %     0.3800
     10-YR US TSY YLD                           1.959          --       0.01
     10-YR BUND YLD                             1.686          --       0.01
     SPOT GOLD                              $1,654.26     -0.44 %     -$7.27
     US CRUDE                                 $105.82     -0.32 %      -0.34
 	
    * Shares rise as U.S. data soothes slowdown fears           
 	
    * Japan's Nikkei steady after Tuesday's steep drop          
 	
    * Dow hits 4-year high, lifted by ISM factory data          
 	
    * Dollar bounces back after U.S. manufacturing surprise     
 	
    * Brent steady above $119; U.S., China data supports        
 	
    * Gold edges down as US data eases econ worries             
 	
    * LME copper falls on Chinese selling; Shanghai firm        
 	
    * Bonds slip on stronger U.S. factory data                  
 	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS
     	
    UBS 	
    The bank said first-quarter profit more than halved, dragged
down by a 1.16 billion Swiss franc ($1.28 billion) hit to profit
due to charges on its own debt. 	
    	
    STANDARD CHARTERED 	
    The Asia-focused lender said its first-quarter income grew
by less than its previous 10 percent target, as the strength of
the dollar against Asian currencies impacted income growth.
  	
      	
    BSKYB 	
    Britain's dominant pay-TV group posted record nine-month
operating profit as an increasing number of subscribers turned
to the group for broadband and phone services. 	
 	
    TNT EXPRESS 	
    Dutch parcel delivery company said the proposed acquisition
by United Parcel Service (UPS) was proceeding on
schedule as it swung to an operating profit in the first quarter
of 2012.  	
 	
    XSTRATA 	
    The miner has sought to win over waverers to the merits of 	
its $39 billion takeover by commodities trader Glencore GLEN.L>,
telling shareholders to back the "fair and reasonable" offer
even as investors flexed their muscles by expressing opposition
to its pay plan.  	
  	
    ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 	
    Woodside Petroleum, Australia's largest oil and gas
company, said a wide range of investors was interested in buying
a $7 billion stake in the company that Royal Dutch Shell is
looking to sell.  	
  	
    LAFARGE  	
    Miner Anglo American and cement maker Lafarge must
sell major assets to win British clearance for a tie-up of their
building materials businesses, a move the regulator hopes could
bring new players into the market.  	
     	
    EADS  	
    Qatar Airways, which last year took a big stake in a
European freight carrier, will convert up to 20 of its Airbus
A330 passenger jets into freighters, its chief executive said.
  	
     	
    TOTAL  	
    The ongoing gas leak at Total's Elgin platform in the North
Sea has not contaminated fish in the area with hydrocarbons, the
Scottish government said, confirming findings made after a fish
tasting test in mid-April.  	
     	
    GENERALE DE SANTE  	
    The hospital group posted a rise in group net income to 19.3
million euros in the first quarter against 7.5 million the
previous year. Sales at end-March were down 0.5 percent. 	
    	
    BMW AUDI  	
    German premium car makers enjoyed a significant rise in U.S.
car sales last month with Volkswagen's Audi brand reporting a 15
percent rise while rival BMW said its BMW-branded vehicle sales
were up 12 percent compared with the same month last year.
  	
     	
    DAIMLER  	
    The company reported April sales of 22,326 for its
Mercedes-Benz models, a 23.8 percent gain over April 2011.

