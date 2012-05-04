Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen falling ahead of U.S. jobs data

PARIS, May 4 European stocks were seen falling on Friday as
investors braced for U.S. monthly jobs figures following a raft of disappointing
macroeconomic data.
At 0628 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.5 percent.
U.S. job data, due at 1230 GMT, is seen showing employers adding 170,000
workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of
economists, but a recent batch of weak macro figures have fuelled fears that the
all-important non-farm payrolls could miss the forecast and might not be enough
to lower the country's 8.2 percent jobless rate.
"The whispers on Wall Street hint it will be a disappointing result," IG
Markets strategist Stan Shamu said.
Last month, the data came well below estimates, sparking fears of a slowdown
in growth in the world's biggest economy.
"Given that the monthly average for jobs growth had, until the March
numbers, been above 200,000, there is a concern that a sharp drop in hiring
could signal a false dawn for the recent U.S. recovery, and prompt more strident
calls for further stimulus from the Fed," said Michael Hewson, senior market
analyst, at CMC Markets.
"Even if that were to happen any further stimulus won't happen before June
as that is the earliest date for the next Fed meeting."
Banking stocks will again be in the spotlight on Friday after BNP Paribas
, France's No. 1 listed bank, warned that its capital markets business
is seeing a "less positive" start to the second quarter after a European Central
Bank-driven rally petered out.
European equities surrendered early gains to close broadly flat on Thursday,
as weak U.S. data and dampened expectations of fresh central bank measures to
boost growth overshadowed reassuring company earnings.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has lost 12
percent since mid-March, as data showing a number of European countries slipping
back into recession as well as the return of fears over Spain's finances
prompted investors to reduce their exposure to risky assets such as stocks.
Japan's markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,391.57 -0.77 % -10.74
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 519.13 -0.56 % -2.91
EUR/USD 1.3154 0.03 % 0.0004
USD/JPY 80.16 -0.04 % -0.0300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.928 -- -0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.610 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,634.81 -0.08 % -$1.39
US CRUDE $102.57 0.03 % 0.03
Wall St drops before jobs data, LinkedIn up late
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after data, ECB disappoint
Dollar and euro sit tight before US jobs, European elections
Brent steady; set for steepest weekly fall since Dec
LME copper edges off 1-week low ahead of US data
PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data
COMPANY NEWS:
BNP PARIBAS
France's No. 1 listed bank, said on Friday it had almost wrapped up its plan
to sell assets and cut debt to strengthen financial firepower after its
first-quarter profits were boosted by the sale of shares in Klepierre.
LAFARGE
The world's largest cement maker, on Friday said sales and operating profit
rose in the first quarter, lifted by higher prices and cement volumes in
emerging markets, while debt continued to shrink.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it was on the path to recover as it
reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and a big
reduction in its balance sheet.
ROLLS-ROYCE
British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce said it was on course to deliver
strong growth in 2012 profit as it continues to benefit from airlines' need for
more fuel-efficient planes.
ALSTOM
The power and transport engineering company forecast a gradual improvement
in its operating margin and more than 5 percent annual sales growth over the
next three years as orders are expected to remain "sound".
WACKER CHEMIE
The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, posted first-quarter operating profit
that was in line with expectations, keeping its outlook for the financial year.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM unveiled a wider first-quarter operating loss on Friday as
increased passenger traffic failed to compensate for weak international trade
and record fuel costs.
LINDE
The world No. 2 industrial gases producer, said it still sees sales and
operating profit growing this year as it posted a quarterly profit bang in line
with expectations.
SAINT GOBAIN
The French building materials group reported a bigger-than-expected
increase in first-quarter sales driven by price hikes and a strong U.S.
residential construction market, confirming its 2012 outlook.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
French utility said it was making progress in its plans to sell assets as
part of an overhaul, continuing exclusive talks to sell its transport business
and announcing indicative offers for its UK regulated water and U.S. solid waste
activities.
SWISS RE
The Swiss reinsurer said the absence of large natural catastrophes helped it
to a forecast-beating first quarter profit of $1.1 billion and struck an upbeat
note for the rest of the year pushing through price rises in Asia. The company
also said it had an exposure of $56 million in peripheral EU government debt as
of the end of Q1.
EDF, EDISON
The French electricity giant intends to offer 0.89 euros per share to buy
out Edison's Italian investors, Italian market regulator Consob said, according
to a Consob letter published by Italian northern utility A2A.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's No. 3 lender named Fabrizio Viola as its new chief executive on
Thursday, as the world's oldest bank revamps its management team to restore its
profitability.
LVMH
The French luxury goods company suffered a setback in its attempts to stamp
out counterfeit trading on eBay, as a French court partially overturned
a previous ruling against the online auctioneer.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
French orders for Peugeot's 208 small car beat targets by 15 percent in the
first month since launch, the French automaker said.