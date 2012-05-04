Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen falling ahead of U.S. jobs data

PARIS, May 4 European stocks were seen falling on Friday as investors braced for U.S. monthly jobs figures following a raft of disappointing macroeconomic data. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 21 to 25 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 31 to 35 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 17 to 18 points lower, or down 0.6 percent. U.S. job data, due at 1230 GMT, is seen showing that employers likely added 170,000 workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, but the rise might not be enough to lower the country's 8.2 percent jobless rate. European equities surrendered early gains to close broadly flat on Thursday, as weak U.S. data and dampened expectations of fresh central bank measures to boost growth overshadowed reassuring company earnings. Japan's markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,391.57 -0.77 % -10.74 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 519.01 -0.58 % -3.03 EUR/USD 1.315 -0 % 0.0000 USD/JPY 80.18 -0.01 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.930 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.611 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,634.06 -0.13 % -$2.14 US CRUDE $102.61 0.07 % 0.07 Wall St drops before jobs data, LinkedIn up late GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after data, ECB disappoint Dollar and euro sit tight before US jobs, European elections Brent steady; set for steepest weekly fall since Dec LME copper edges off 1-week low ahead of US data PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data