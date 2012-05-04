Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen falling ahead of U.S. jobs data

PARIS, May 4 European stocks were seen falling on Friday as
investors braced for U.S. monthly jobs figures following a raft of disappointing
macroeconomic data.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 21 to 25
points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 31 to 35
points lower, or down 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 17 to 18
points lower, or down 0.6 percent.
U.S. job data, due at 1230 GMT, is seen showing that employers likely added
170,000 workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of
economists, but the rise might not be enough to lower the country's 8.2 percent
jobless rate.
European equities surrendered early gains to close broadly flat on
Thursday, as weak U.S. data and dampened expectations of fresh central bank
measures to boost growth overshadowed reassuring company earnings.
Japan's markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,391.57 -0.77 % -10.74
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 519.01 -0.58 % -3.03
EUR/USD 1.315 -0 % 0.0000
USD/JPY 80.18 -0.01 % -0.0100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.930 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 1.611 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,634.06 -0.13 % -$2.14
US CRUDE $102.61 0.07 % 0.07
