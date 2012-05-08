版本:
Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed; eyes on Greece

PARIS, May 8 European stocks were seen opening mixed on Tuesday
following the previous session's roller-coaster ride, with investors keeping a
close eye on the political situation in Greece following Sunday's elections.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6-10
points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 16-24
points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 1-5
points lower, or down 0.2 percent.	
    Greece's mainstream conservatives failed to reach a deal for a coalition
following Sunday's election, leaving it to the Left Coalition party to form a
government, which would be opposed to the country's EU/IMF  bailout.
 	
    After sharply falling and hitting a 4-1/2 month low in early trade, the euro
zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rallied on Monday afternoon, to
close 1.6 percent higher, recovering most of the ground lost on Friday after
lower-than-expected U.S. jobs data sparked worries over the health of the
world's biggest economy.	
    Monday's market reaction was exaggerated by thin volumes due to a public
holiday in Britain.	
      	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
      	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0533 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,369.58   0.04 %     0.48
 NIKKEI                              9,179.52   0.66 %    60.38
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       509.37   0.18 %     0.92
 EUR/USD                               1.3037  -0.15 %  -0.0020
 USD/JPY                                79.97   0.09 %   0.0700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.872       --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.609       --     0.03
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,636.61  -0.09 %   -$1.49
 US CRUDE                              $97.80  -0.14 %    -0.14
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up Spanish bank hopes soothe nerves 	
    S&P ends almost flat; investors shrug off Europe          	
    Nikkei bounces from sharp drop; autos, Toshiba climb      	
    Euro slips but possible short covering may lend support   	
    METALS-Copper boosted by hopes of Spanish banks rescue    	
    Gold dragged down by weak euro on political uncertainty   	
    Brent steady above $113 on bargain buys after price slump

