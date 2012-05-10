Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks seen halting selloff; Greece eyed

PARIS, May 10 European stock index futures rose early on Thursday, pointing to a tentative recovery in equities following an almost uninterrupted 10-day slide, but gains could be capped as investors fret about Greece's political deadlock and disappointing Chinese trade data. At 0632 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.6-0.8 percent. Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to form a new government on Wednesday, pushing the debt-stricken country closer to its second election in a few weeks and prompting impatient European governments to withhold part of the latest tranche of rescue funds to be paid on Thursday. Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will make a last-ditch attempt to form a government, but chances are seen as slim that Venizelos can clinch a deal after both the conservatives and leftists tried and failed. "The game certainly does appear to be changing with talk of a Greek exit now being openly discussed, something that would have been unheard of a year ago," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note. Investors were also rattled by macro data out of China showing headline growth in imports unexpectedly stalled last month and exports were weaker-than-expected, raising doubts about the strength of the rebound in the world's second-biggest economy. Annual growth in imports in April was just 0.3 percent, far below expectations for an 11 percent increase in a Reuters poll and also weaker than the 5.3 percent year-on-year rise in March. European stocks dropped to a four-month low on Wednesday as mounting political uncertainty in Greece and fears over the Spanish financial system hit markets, with traders and analysts saying central banks might have to pump more liquidity into the system. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has tumbled 15 percent since mid-March. Spain's IBEX has plummeted 21 percent, hitting a three-year low on Wednesday on mounting worries over the country's ability to fix its banking system and deal with its debt pile. The near two-month slide has dragged valuation ratios to levels not seen since mid-January, with the Euro STOXX 50 trading at 8.7 times 12-month forward earnings, with a dividend yield of 4.16 percent, well above 10-year Bund yields of 1.55 percent. "European markets are still in a negative momentum, below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The risk is to see the indexes hitting their December lows, about 2 to 5 percent lower depending on the indexes," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said. "With the weak risk-reward ratios, it's better to stay neutral and sell into any rebounds towards the resistance levels," said the chartist, who sees the Euro STOXX 50's next resistance levels at 2,265 points and 2,320 points. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,354.58 -0.67 % -9.14 NIKKEI 9,009.65 -0.39 % -35.41 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 499.68 -0.22 % -1.11 EUR/USD 1.2953 0.16 % 0.0021 USD/JPY 79.68 0.04 % 0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.870 -- 0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 1.540 -- 0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,594.00 0.22 % $3.55 US CRUDE $96.76 -0.05 % -0.05 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hurt by weak China data, Europe woes S&P 500 flirts with two-month low before rebound Nikkei recovers after dipping below 9,000; Toyota up FOREX-Euro wallows at 3 1/2-month low on Greek deadlock METALS-Copper up on technicals; China buys on dip Brent drops below $113 after China trade data PRECIOUS-Gold struggles as Europe concerns grip investors COMPANY NEWS: ARCELORMITTAL The world's largest steelmaker forecast higher profit in the second quarter after surprisingly strong earnings in the first three months of the year. Deutsche Telekom stuck to its full-year outlook after posting flat core earnings on Thursday, signalling a stabilisation in its European business and at T-Mobile USA, which lost fewer customers than in previous quarters. RWE Germany's No.2 utility posted first-quarter profits that were in line with expectations, as losses from high gas purchasing prices and falling margins in generation were offset by higher profits at its oil and gas exploration unit. AEGON The Dutch insurer beat profit expectations on Thursday, helped by cost reductions, improved equity markets, lower impairments, and positive revaluations. ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation beat expectations on Thursday with a 78 percent rise in first-quarter profit, thanks in part to very few natural catastrophes during the period and a rise in premium income. NATIXIS The French bank posted a less-than-expected 30 percent drop in quarterly earnings as increasing asset management revenue helped offset write-downs on Greek sovereign bonds and an accounting adjustment on its own debt. The bank also said it plans to close its commodities trading division, as one of the oldest ringdealing members of the London Metal Exchange becomes the latest victim of the European debt crisis. BANKIA Spain's government on Wednesday took over ailing lender Bankia, the country's fourth biggest bank, trying to dispel mounting concerns over the cost of a definitive cleanup of the limping financial sector four years after a property market crash. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN The French carmaker and General Motors Co are hammering out agreements for the projects they want to tackle together as part of their new global alliance, including expanding the number of vehicles they will build on shared platforms. EIFFAGE The construction and concessions group said it is on track to meet its goal for sales of 14 billion euros this year after it reported a 1.8 percent rise in first-quarter revenue. JCDECAUX The world's top outdoor advertising group forecast slower growth in the second quarter because of a slowdown in China and European markets including France. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Italian police searched the headquarters of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Wednesday, investigating whether the world's oldest bank misled regulators over its pricey 2007 purchase of smaller rival Antonveneta from Spain's Santander. TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA Italy's biggest telecoms group said on Wednesday it would sell assets held by its television unit to help cut debt at a time when domestic sales are feeling the pinch of recession.