2012年 5月 11日 星期五

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to resume slide; Greece in focus

PARIS, May 11 Financial spreadbetters expect Europe's main stock
indexes to drop on Friday, resuming a two-week retreat as Greece's political
deadlock and a huge loss from JPMorgan rattle investors.	
   Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open 26-27 points lower, or
down 0.5 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 45-46 points lower, or down
0.7 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 28 points lower, or down 0.9
percent.	
    Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos is due to meet conservative
Antonis Samaras on Friday in a last-ditch attempt to form a government and avoid
a repeat election, while EU leaders are warning that Greece's membership of the
euro is at stake. 	
    JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, said it
suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy, a
shock disclosure that hit financial stocks and the reputation of the bank and
its CEO, Jamie Dimon. 	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0531 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,357.99   0.25 %     3.41
 NIKKEI                              8,978.38  -0.35 %   -31.27
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       494.94  -0.96 %    -4.79
 EUR/USD                               1.2918  -0.09 %  -0.0012
 USD/JPY                                79.83  -0.04 %  -0.0300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.855       --    -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.535       --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,586.21  -0.47 %   -$7.52
 US CRUDE                              $96.08  -1.03 %    -1.00
   	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on euro zone fears, JPMorgan loss 	
    Surprising JPMorgan loss hits U.S. stock market late         	
    Nikkei holds steady, Nikon surges after earnings             	
    Brent falls below $112, euro zone woes weigh                 	
    Euro hits 3-1/2-mth low, stop-loss sales add to woe          	
    Gold heads for worst weekly fall since                       	
    Copper eases as investors eye China data

