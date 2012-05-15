European Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend Monday's drop

PARIS, May 15 European stocks were seen opening lower on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's sharp losses as investors fret about Greece's political deadlock and rising fears of a potential exit from the euro currency bloc. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 16 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 15 to 17 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 10 to 11 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent. European shares tumbled on Monday, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index sinking 2.3 percent to a near five-month low, as a political impasse in debt-stricken Greece following general elections a week last Sunday fuelled worries the country could leave the euro zone. Greece's president will ask politicians on Tuesday to stand aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation away from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the proposal and look set to force a new election they reckon they can win. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,338.35 -1.11 % -15.04 NIKKEI 8,893.43 -0.9 % -80.41 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 487.48 -0.35 % -1.73 EUR/USD 1.2824 -0 % 0.0000 USD/JPY 79.86 0.01 % 0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.776 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.460 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,553.96 -0.17 % -$2.69 US CRUDE $94.15 -0.66 % -0.63 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall again as Greek risks dominate S&P 500 down for 4th day of five, Groupon up late Nikkei stumbles as Greece contagion fears shake exporters FOREX-Euro dips as Greek impasse fans exit worry METALS-LME copper hits 4-month low on Greece fears PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 4-1/2 month low on Greece risks TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices firm as Greece fears rise