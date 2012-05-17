版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 13:46 BJT

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to pause, Greece in focus

PARIS, May 17 European stocks were seen opening
flat on Thursday, as investors take a breather following an
almost uninterrupted three-week slump, but the pause could be
short-lived as brewing worries over debt-stricken Greece
continue to weigh on sentiment.	
    Investors were reassured, however, by the minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy-setting meeting,
released late on Wednesday, showing that several policymakers
last month thought the central bank might need to do more to
support the economy if the recovery stumbles. 	
    The European Central Bank late on Wednesday said it has
stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not
been successfully recapitalised. 	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 
to open up 2 to 3 points, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open up 2 to 5 points, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40
 to open down 6 points, or 0.2 percent.	
    	
----------------------------------------------------------------
---------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0536 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,324.80  -0.44 %    -5.86
 NIKKEI                              8,865.12   0.73 %    63.95
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       479.25   1.26 %     5.98
 EUR/USD                               1.2746   0.24 %   0.0031
 USD/JPY                                80.25  -0.09 %  -0.0700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.791       --     0.03
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.461       --    -0.04
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,550.05   0.76 %   $11.75
 US CRUDE                              $93.61   0.86 %     0.80
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares recover, though fear on Greece remains
 	
    US STOCKS-Europe drags down Wall Street a fourth day        
 	
    Nikkei slips on Greece fears but Japan GDP supports         
 	
    FOREX-Euro off 4-month low, but Greek exit fears sour mood  
 	
    PRECIOUS-Gold up, comes off 4-1/2 month low; Greece weighs  
 	
    METALS-Copper rises after 4-day slide, fragile gains        
 	
    Brent trades near 4-mth low on Greece, possible oil release

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐