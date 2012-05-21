European Factors to Watch-Futures signal pause in sell-off

PARIS, May 21 European stock index futures pointed to a flat to
slightly lower open on Monday, with stocks set to take a breather following a
dismal week, but the pause could be short-lived due to simmering worries over
Greece and Spain.
At 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.05 percent, for
Germany's DAX were down 0.11 percent and for France's CAC were
down 0.13 percent.
Investors were wary after Spain admitted late on Friday that its 2011 public
deficit was higher than previously reported due to adjusted accounts in three of
its regions, revising it to 8.9 percent of GDP from a previous 8.5 percent, a
figure that was already higher than the original target of 6 percent of GDP.
Spanish bond yields have jumped over the past few weeks on concerns over its
banking system and ability to meet fiscal targets, as well as fears over
contagion from any Greek euro exit.
On Saturday, G8 leaders stressed that their "imperative is to promote growth
and jobs" and gave verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro, but despite
calls from the United States for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign
emerged that Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for
Europe's debt problems.
"The trend for equities clearly remains negative, the risk is still to
revisit the lows of 2011. In the short term, as long as U.S. benchmarks won't
stabilise and that the Bund won't consolidate, investors should sell into the
rebounds," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said.
European stocks sank on Friday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top European shares losing 5.1 percent on the week and hitting its lowest level
in five months, hurt by mounting fears about the ability of Spain and Greece to
deal with their debts and fix their troubled banking sectors.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which has lost 18
percent since mid-March, will hit support at 2,113 points, which represents a
near-six month low hit on Friday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,295.22 -0.74 % -9.64
NIKKEI 8,633.89 0.26 % 22.58
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 468.04 0.37 % 1.72
EUR/USD 1.2769 -0.09 % -0.0012
USD/JPY 79.24 0.1 % 0.0800
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.752 -- 0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 1.444 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,596.89 0.31 % $4.89
US CRUDE $91.92 0.48 % 0.44
COMPANY NEWS:
REPSOL
Spain's Repsol has canceled its contract to supply Argentina with liquefied
natural gas (LNG), just weeks after the country seized control of the energy
company's majority stake in YPF, a document obtained by Reuters on
Friday showed.
Separately, Repsol said on Friday that the first well in an oil exploration
project in Cuban waters has come up dry, delivering bad news to the communist
island striving for economic strength and energy independence.
AIR FRANCE KLM
The carrier denied it plans to cut 5,000 jobs by 2015 through a voluntary
redundancy plan, as reported by the website of French daily Le Figaro.
FRESENIUS SE, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
The healthcare group said it will not raise its 22.50 euros per share offer
for hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum, using blunt language in its
offer document to shareholders who may be hoping for a better deal.
RWE
Russian energy firm Sintez Group has filed a fresh lawsuit against the
German utility and its outgoing Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann, seeking 675
million euros in damages, a German court said on Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
The carmaker's Audi division is looking into a management reshuffle as it
eyes an expansion in China, Latin America and the United States, the unit's head
told WirtschaftsWoche.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
Premafin said in a statement late on Sunday that its creditor banks informed
it they will only approve a debt restructuring plan after the terms for four-way
merger with Fondiaria-SAI has been approved.
TUI AG, THOMAS COOK
An executive at Thomas Cook told Sunday paper Euro am Sonntag that
German bookings across the industry for holidays in Greece have slumped by
almost a third so far this year, amid a looming re-election, talk of a euro exit
and pictures of violent protests in cities.