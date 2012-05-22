European Factors to Watch-Shares to advance; EU summit eyed

LONDON, May 22 European shares are set to rise on Tuesday on
expectations that European leaders may agree on some measures to boost investor
confidence at an informal meeting this week and that China will invest in
infrastructure projects to combat slowing growth.
Investors were also likely to find value in stocks that were hit hard during
last week's sell-off following concerns that Greece might quit the euro zone and
Spain's ailing banks might cripple the slumping economy.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were up 0.6 to 0.8 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 0.8 percent.
"News today from the China Securities Journal that the country plans to
speed up the approval of infrastructure construction projects to improve the
economy is encouraging, and fits in well with Premier Wen (Jiabao)'s pro-growth
comments on the weekend," Chris Weston, trader at IG Markets, said.
"There is also a heightened sense of expectations ahead of the EU (informal)
summit on Wednesday, and a hope that French President (Francois) Hollande will
continue his push for euro bonds, something that has been discussed for some
time as the ultimate answer to creating a real fiscal union."
The new French president raised the idea of bonds jointly underwritten by
all euro zone member states during G8 talks at the weekend and intends to raise
it again when EU leaders meet on May 23, even if it goes against German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's wishes.
Mining shares are likely to advance, tracking gains in copper prices
that rose on expectations that European and Chinese leaders will take steps to
reinvigorate their economies.
Xstrata, the world's fourth-largest copper miner, said Chinese
demand for copper was likely to improve in the second half. The remarks came
after some miners sounded a cautious note on expansion.
European equities rebounded from five-month lows on Monday, with investors
seeing value after the steep retreat to five-month lows and taking heart from
global politicians' weekend pledge to combat financial turmoil and prevent a
euro zone break up.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.5
percent higher at 975.04 points on Monday, breaking a week-long losing streak.
U.S. shares rose 1.1 percent to 2.5 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday.
COMPANY NEWS
VODAFONE
Vodafone lowered a medium-term target for revenue growth on Tuesday as
consumers in southern Europe slashed spending and regulators upped the pressure
on the world's largest mobile operator.
MARKS & SPENCER
Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer posted a 1.2 percent fall in
full-year profit, its first decline in three years, as even its relatively older
and more affluent customers were touched by the economic downturn.
XSTRATA
Chinese demand for copper is likely to improve in the second half, the head
of Xstrata's copper unit said on Tuesday, as the miner pledged to lift output by
about 60 percent over three years after some rivals have put the brakes on
expansion.
ARM HOLDINGS
The head of British chip designer ARM Holdings on Tuesday shrugged
off concerns that Europe's debt crisis may hit global consumer demand and sales
of smartphones and tablets.
SONOVA
Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova expects sales and operating profit to grow in
the current financial year after the strong Swiss franc hit its operating profit
in 2011/12.
TECHNIP
The French oilfield services group agreed to buy U.S. engineering company
Shaw Group's energy and chemical division for about 225 million euros
in cash. Technip adds that its 2012 financial targets are unchanged.
DEXIA
The rescued Franco-Belgian bank said two directors, Isabelle Boullot and
Francis Vermeiren, had ended their mandates as board members with immediate
effect. The company named Karel De Boeck as replacement for Vermeiren.
PPR
A U.S. judge said Gucci may recover just $4.66 million in its lawsuit
accusing apparel retailer Guess Inc of copying its trademarked designs,
a small fraction of the more than $120 million sought by the Italian luxury
goods company.
GIMV
The Belgian investment company incurred a net loss in its year to the end of
March due to falling share prices and lower valuations for its venture capital
holdings, but it maintained its dividend.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group AG announced the issuance of 24,195,537 new shares as a
result of the scrip dividend elections, representing 1.9 percent of the group's
share capital.
FINNAIR
Finnish daily Ilta Sanomat reported on Tuesday that Finnair will announce a
partnership deal with Norwegian on Tuesday or in the upcoming days. The
Finnish flag carrier is seeking a parter to run its unprofitable European
routes.. A Finnair spokeswoman denied such plans exist.
HOCHTIEF
The German builder's Australian unit Leighton said it sees a strong
project pipeline ahead despite comments from major miners that they may cut
spending on big new projects to conserve capital in an uncertain environment.