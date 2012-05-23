Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to reverse recovery rally

PARIS, May 23 European stocks were set to fall on Wednesday, reversing a two-session recovery rally and tracking losses on Wall Street as expectation for swift new measures at a EU meeting to resolve the euro zone crisis faded. At 0608 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 1.4-1.5 percent. EU leaders will meet on Wednesday, with the discussions set to focus on potential euro-zone bonds and whether they can help tackle the debt crisis, despite strong German opposition to the idea. Greek banks will be in focus again, after the country's bank stability fund approved an 18 billion euro injection to rescue its four largest banks, and an official said they would get the urgently-needed funds as soon Wednesday. The ailing Spanish banking sector will also be in the spotlight, after sources said the Spanish government is set to outline on Wednesday its plan to restructure the recently nationalised Bankia and announce how much additional money it will pump into the lender. Adding to investors' concerns, Dutch politician Geert Wilders, who aims to turn a Sept. 12 election into a referendum on the euro and EU membership, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday aimed at postponing the Dutch parliament's ratification of Europe's permanent bailout fund until after the vote. On the earnings front, computer major Dell Inc said on Tuesday it forecast disappointing second-quarter revenue as U.S. and European corporate tech spending weakens and consumer personal computer sales continue to shrink, sending its shares down more than 11 percent in after hours trade on Wall Street. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 3.8 percent since hitting a near six-month low on Friday. The index's next support level is at 2,169.89 points, which represents the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's slide from late April to last Friday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,316.63 0.05 % 0.64 NIKKEI 8,556.60 -1.98 % -172.69 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 464.64 -1.75 % -8.27 EUR/USD 1.266 -0.2 % -0.0026 USD/JPY 79.47 -0.61 % -0.4900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.759 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.434 -- -0.04 SPOT GOLD $1,556.81 -0.71 % -$11.09 US CRUDE $91.06 -0.86 % -0.79 GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets retreat on caution before EU summit Wall St ends flat after late volatility Nikkei down 1.2 percent, sensitive to euro fears Euro nears 21-month low on Greek worries; Aussie falls PRECIOUS-Gold slumps on scepticism of EU meeting METALS-Copper comes off one-week high on Europe caution Brent slips on potential Iran deal, economy concerns COMPANY NEWS: SAP Europe's top software company said it would buy U.S. software maker Ariba Inc for $45 a share, turning up the heat on SAP's U.S. rival Oracle in the Internet-based software market. The deal puts Ariba's enterprise value at about $4.3 billion. LSE, UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday they were selling their combined 11.5 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange (LSE), as they both move to shed non-core assets and strengthen capital. BANKIA The Spanish government is set to outline its plan to restructure the recently nationalised Bankia and announce how much additional money it will pump into the ailing lender. SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank is aiming to resume paying a dividend for 2012 after it scrapped its 2011 payout to save cash and bolster its balance sheet, its chief executive said. CREDIT AGRICOLE The French bank has renewed a request for the Greek Central Bank to grant its Emporiki unit access to a liquidity facility, which has been made available to some other local banks. ABB Joe Hogan, Chief Executive of the Swiss engineering group which closed its purchase of Thomas & Betts this month, said he will focus on integrating the acquisition and ruled out any further large deals in the near term. ENI, SNAM The Italian government wants oil and gas group Eni to sell at least 25.1 percent of its controlling stake in gas group Snam to state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, according to a draft government decree seen by Reuters. FIAT Mazda Motor Corp is in talks with Fiat SpA to form a business tie-up, a source said, as the loss-making Japanese automaker seeks a revival path after losing its strategic partnership with Ford Motor Co. PARMALAT The dairy company, owned by France's Lactalis, said on Tuesday it had bought Lactalis American Group in an inetr-group operation. The deal was done on the basis of an enterprice value of $904 million. TELENET, KPN Belgium's largest cable operator Telenet is talking to private equity firms about making a joint bid for KPN-owned BASE, the country's third-biggest mobile phone company, people familiar with the process told Reuters. BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN The EU's tax chief wants carmakers to drop opposition to proposals to change EU fuel taxation that would likely curtail diesel demand, saying they will be given a decade to adapt engine production to a new regime.