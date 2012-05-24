European Factors to Watch - Shares expected to rebound on Thursday

LONDON, May 24 European shares were expected to rebound on Thursday, taking cue from a late recovery on Wall Street, although sentiment remained fragile after a summit of European leaders failed to shed light on any concrete measure aimed at tackling the region's economic and debt crisis. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 35 to 41 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to open 47 to 50 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 21 to 23 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent. U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal in thin volume on Wednesday, suggesting investors saw value in the market after the S&P 500 fell just below 1,300. The move was also helped by rumors that the European Union, backed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was considering a proposal to guarantee bank deposits across the bloc in a bid to assuage fears of bank runs in Spain and Greece. "This indeed would be a risk positive event," said Chris Weston, an institutional dealer at IG Markets. "However the cynic in us questions what does she know that would cause an aggressive run on European banks?" European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the single currency, said late on Wednesday they were committed to Greece remaining in the euro zone but urged the country to complete the reforms demanded under its bailout programme. Disagreements have flared over a plan for mutual euro zone bond issuance and other measures to alleviate two years of debt turmoil, such as giving countries like Spain an extra year to make the spending cuts demanded of them. "Although little was said, it is clear the Eurobonds are still very much a long-term possibility, but not to be expected in the immediate future," Societe Generale said in a note. "Most worrying is the slow pace of action from policymakers. This reinforces the sense of déjà-vu from 2011, already visible on financial markets." The Euro STOXX 50 was down around 18 percent from its March high amid an escalating banking and sovereign debt crisis in Spain, concerns about an anti-austerity backlash in Greece and deteriorating macroeconomic data in most of the euro zone. The euro area's private sector slump was expected to have deepened slightly in May, with the flash reading of the Markit Composite Purchasing Managing Index, due at 0758 GMT, seen at 46.5 from 46.7 in the previous month. The closely watched Ifo index of German business climate, due at 0800 GMT, was expected to snap a six-month winning streak in May, edging lower to 109.4 from 109.8 in April. With a relatively light corporate calendar on this side of the Atlantic, U.S. macro data and earnings releases may provide a catalyst for European equities later in the session. New claims for U.S. jobless benefits were forecast to have remained steady last week, hovering at levels suggesting sluggish hiring growth in the world's largest economy. Of interest to the European luxury sector, U.S. upscale jeweller Tiffany was due to report first-quarter results before the opening bell on Wall Street. Ketchup maker Heinz was also among U.S. companies due to report first-quarter results on Thursday. GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares edge up, vulnerable on Greece risks * Wall St finishes flat in late reversal * Nikkei slips as investors wary of Greek exit * Euro stuck near 22-month low on Greek exit worry * Brent climbs above $106 but euro zone worries remain * Copper rises from 4-1/2 month low, EU crisis weighs * Gold hovers about $1,560/oz; Greece fear persists -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 517 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,318.8 0.17 % 2.23 NIKKEI 8,544.2 -0.14 % -12.34 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -0.47 % -2.18 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2575 -0.1 % -0.0012 USD/JPY 79.50 0.05 % 0.0400 10-YR US TSY 1.743 -- 0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.412 -- 0.03 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,555. -0.36 % -$5.67 1 US CRUDE $90.29 0.43 % 0.39