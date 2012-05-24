European Factors to Watch - Shares expected to rebound

LONDON, May 24 European shares were expected to rebound on Thursday, taking their cue from a late recovery on Wall Street, though sentiment was fragile after an EU summit generated no new initiatives to tackle the region's debt crisis. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 index were 0.6 percent higher at 0615 GMT, pointing to a higher open for the euro zone blue chip gauge, which recorded its worst daily loss in a month on Wednesday, when it shed 2.7 percent on undimmed concerns that Greece would have to leave the euro zone. Futures for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up between 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, while financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 35 to 41 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent. U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal in thin volume on Wednesday, suggesting investors saw value in equities after the S&P 500 fell just below 1,300 and mirroring rebounds in other growth-linked assets such as copper and crude oil. The bounce on Wall Street was helped by rumours that the European Union, backed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was considering a proposal to guarantee bank deposits across the bloc in a bid to assuage fears of bank runs in Spain and Greece. Traders said the rumours appeared unfounded. EU leaders, advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the single currency, said late on Wednesday they were committed to Greece remaining in the euro zone but urged the country to complete the reforms demanded under its bailout programme. Disagreements have flared over a plan for mutual euro zone bond issuance and other measures to alleviate two years of debt turmoil, such as giving countries like Spain an extra year to make the spending cuts demanded of them. "Although little was said, it is clear the (common) eurobonds are still very much a long-term possibility, but not to be expected in the immediate future," Societe Generale said in a note. "Most worrying is the slow pace of action from policymakers. This reinforces the sense of déjà-vu from 2011, already visible on financial markets." The Euro STOXX 50 has fallen around 18 percent from its March high, hit by an escalating banking and sovereign debt crisis in Spain, concerns about an anti-austerity backlash in Greece and deteriorating macroeconomic data in most of the euro zone. The euro area's private sector slump was expected to have deepened slightly in May, with the flash reading of the Markit Composite Purchasing Managing Index, due at 0758 GMT, seen at 46.5 from 46.7 in the previous month. The closely watched Ifo index of German business climate, due at 0800 GMT, was expected to snap a six-month winning streak in May, edging lower to 109.4 from 109.8 in April. With a relatively light corporate calendar on this side of the Atlantic, U.S. macro data and earnings releases may provide a catalyst for European equities later in the session. New claims for U.S. jobless benefits were forecast to have remained steady last week, hovering at levels suggesting sluggish hiring growth in the world's largest economy. Of interest to the European luxury sector, U.S. upscale jeweller Tiffany was due to report first-quarter results before the opening bell on Wall Street. Ketchup maker Heinz was also among U.S. companies due to report first-quarter results on Thursday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COMPANY NEWS AVIVA PLC British insurer is putting its South Korean and Sri Lankan businesses on the auction block, sources with knowledge of the matter said, adding to its list of Asia divisions it is selling to help raise money to protect against its euro zone exposure. BANKIA Spain said on Wednesday its rescue of problem lender Bankia would cost at least 9 billion euros ($11 billion), as the government tries to clean up a banking system that threatens to drag the country deeper into the euro zone crisis. LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP The London Stock Exchange Group fortified its defences against takeover on Wednesday after a stake sale by Italian banks cemented the dominance of its two largest shareholders seen as in for the long haul. RIO TINTO The market for iron ore in China is "steady as it goes" in the short term, the head of Rio Tinto's RIO.AX RIO.L iron ore division said on Thursday. BAYER A U.S. advisory panel to the FDA voted against approving the German drugmaker's Xarelto blood thinner drug for people with acute coronary syndrome. The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and a final decision is expected by the end of June. Separately, Bayer submitted a new drug application for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. STMICROELECTRONICS The top executive at the chip maker sees profit and revenue improvements in coming quarters as orders are increasing and joint venture ST-Ericsson is set to halve its quarterly loss by the fourth quarter. GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares edge up, vulnerable on Greece risks * Wall St finishes flat in late reversal * Nikkei slips as investors wary of Greek exit * Euro stuck near 22-month low on Greek exit worry * Brent steady, below $106 as economy worries remain * Copper rises from 4-1/2 month low, EU crisis weighs * Gold hovers about $1,560/oz; Greece fear persists MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 617 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,318.8 0.17 % 2.23 NIKKEI 8,563.3 0.08 % 6.78 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -0.23 % -1.05 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2566 -0.17 % -0.0021 USD/JPY 79.48 0.03 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY 1.738 -- 0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.396 -- 0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,556. -0.32 % -$4.98 0 US CRUDE $90.25 0.39 % 0.35