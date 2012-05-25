European Factors to Watch-Stocks set to halt rebound

PARIS, May 25 European stocks were set to fall on Friday,
reversing the previous session's tentative rebound as lingering worries over
Greece's potential exit from the euro zone continue to rattle investors.
At 0616 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.4 percent, while the euro
hovered above a two-year low against the dollar and German Bund futures
opened 5 ticks higher at 144.02.
A poll showed late on Thursday that Greece's anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA
party is maintaining its poll lead ahead of a June 17 election that is deemed
critical to the country's continued membership of the euro zone.
Greece was forced to call a repeat election after a May 6 vote left
parliament divided evenly between groups of parties that support and oppose
austerity conditions attached to a 130 billion euro ($163.6 billion) rescue
agreed with lenders in March.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 1.1 percent
on Thursday, as a batch of bleak economic data fuelled anticipation of fresh
stimulus measures by central banks, prompting short sellers to cover their
positions and bargain hunters to start looking at battered shares.
But despite Thursday's tentative rally, the overall sentiment among equity
investors remains negative, as the euro zone debt crisis shows no sign of
abating.
"We're quite negative in our vision of the market, and we've hedged pretty
much everything," said Philippe de Vandiere, analyst at Altedia Investment
Consulting, in Paris.
"The keywords have become 'protection of capital'. People don't want to buy
uncertainty, they would rather miss the train than take on risks, with the
current gloomy economic background."
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has plummeted 17
percent since mid-March and hit near six-month lows last Friday. It is on track
to end the roller-coaster week with a gain of 0.6 percent.
"The daily swings are totally incomprehensible, but above and beyond
investors' emotions driven by the daily noise, the quant models that have been
working well in the past few months are the medium-term models based on a
continuation of the current 'risk-off' trend," said Denis Beaudoin, CEO of
Finaltis, a Paris-based asset management firm which focuses on quantitative
analysis.
"The 'market-neutral' models are also relevant, but the ones playing
discrimination between geographical regions or the difference in exposure to
markets, and not the ones focusing on discrimination within sectors."
COMPANY NEWS:
BANKIA
Troubled Spanish lender Bankia will ask the state to bail it out
for more than 15 billion euros ($19 billion) when its new management team
presents a restructuring plan on Friday, a financial sector source said late on
Thursday.
EADS
AirAsia is studying a potential $4 billion deal to buy another 50
Airbus A320 passenger jets, its founder told Reuters, extending the budget
carrier's dramatic growth, months after it placed a record order for 200.
Airbus said efforts to lower the weight of the world's largest airliner lay
behind recent A380 wing cracks and pledged to learn from mistakes that lay
dormant for a decade, as repair costs looked set to climb towards 500 million
euros.
DEXIA
The bailed out Franco-Belgian lender has begun exclusive talks with Russian
lender Sberbank to sell its Turkish unit DenizBank and wants to reach an
agreement as soon as possible.
PERNOD RICARD
The French drinks group confirmed that it is in discussions with Korean
company HiteJinro to buy its 30 percent stake in their Pernod Ricard
Korea Imperial joint venture. Nothing has been decided to date, Pernod said.
TOTAL
Energy firms Inpex Corp and Total are seeking $20 billion in loans
for the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia, sources familiar
with the deal said, in what is expected to be the world's largest project
finance loan.
Royal Dutch Shell may join Russia's Arctic Shtokman gas project,
with Gazprom keeping its majority stake, several sources told Reuters.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta said on Friday it would take a hit of $0.50 per share against 2012
earnings after agreeing to settle litigation in the United States related to one
of its herbicides.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
French Transport Minister Frederic Cuvillier met with the head of airline Air
France to ensure that the group would not make forced redundancies as part of a
reorganisation designed to return it to growth, according to a statement from
the ministry.
FIAT
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said there is a "better than 50
percent chance" that it will increase its stake in Chrysler Group LLC in July.
Fiat has an option to buy a roughly 3 percent stake in Chrysler from the retiree
healthcare trust affiliated with the United Auto Workers union beginning in
July.
EDISON
Italy's second-largest utility said it earned a capital gain of around 80
million euros from a transaction related to the reorganization of its Edipower
unit. On Thursday, France's EDF took sole control of Edison after a long-running
battle.