European Factors to Watch-Stocks set to halt rebound

PARIS, May 25 European stocks were seen falling on Friday,
halting the previous session's tentative rebound as lingering worries over
Greece's potential exit from the euro zone continue to rattle investors.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 13
points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 23 to 27
points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 9
to 10 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 1.1 percent
on Thursday, halting a sharp sell-off as investors, betting that weak economic
data could prompt stimulus from central banks, started to look for bargains
among battered stocks.
A poll showed late on Thursday that Greece's anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA
party is maintaining its poll lead ahead of a June 17 election that is deemed
critical to the country's continued membership of the euro zone.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0535 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,320.68 0.14 % 1.82
NIKKEI 8,558.02 -0.06 % -5.36
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 461.70 -0.6 % -2.80
EUR/USD 1.2536 -0.02 % -0.0002
USD/JPY 79.63 0.09 % 0.0700
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.765 -- -0.02
10-YR BUND YLD 1.397 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,553.10 -0.33 % -$5.15
US CRUDE $90.51 -0.17 % -0.15
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fall as Europe worries weigh
US STOCKS-Tech pressures Nasdaq in volatile trading
Nikkei set for longest weekly losing run in 20 years
Euro stuck near 2-year lows as EU jitters rattle markets
METALS-Copper dips on Greece woes; China lends support
Brent steady at $106 as stalled Iran talks temper econ woes
Gold weakens on euro, on track for 6 pct loss in May