European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher, focus on U.S. jobs data

LONDON, June 1 European stock futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, with investors seen buying beaten-down stocks at the start of a new month, after a key index ended around 7 percent lower in May, the worst month since August, though gains were expected to be limited ahead of key U.S. jobs data. At 0644 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.3-0.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.1 percent higher. Miners are expected to mirror gains in key base metals prices, which rose on short-covering. Copper prices added 0.5 percent after hitting a low for the year in the previous session. The market keenly awaited the U.S. employment report for May, due at 1230 GMT, which is expected to show that nonfarm payrolls increased 150,000, up from a paltry 115,000 in April. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 8.1 percent. Investors are expected to trade cautiously ahead of the jobs numbers as the previous session's U.S. data, including ADP private payroll figures and jobless benefit claims, disappointed and raised concerns that the nonfarm payrolls data may come in lower than the market is expecting. "Markets have recently been mainly driven by fears that the euro area could break up in the near term and fundamentals played a marginal role as market mover," Annalisa Piazza of Newedge Strategy wrote in a morning note. "However, today's calendar is extremely important as it will better define the state of the U.S. labour market after the past few months volatility due to the effects of the exceptionally warm winter." Economic data from China also added to market nervousness. The country's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.4 in May, down from April's 13-month high of 53.3 and below the 52.2 forecast. The euro zone stayed in focus. The European Commission's top economic official, Olli Rehn, warned on Thursday that the single currency area could disintegrate without stronger crisis-fighting mechanisms and tough fiscal discipline. The European Central Bank stepped up pressure for a joint guarantee on bank deposits across the euro zone. On Thursday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.5 percent at 971.28 points, near the close of 970.24 points hit earlier this month, which was the lowest since mid-December. The index has fallen around 7 percent in May, its biggest monthly decline since a 10.6 percent drop last August, when markets were similarly hit by concerns over Europe's debt crisis. Fears have grown that problems in Spain as well as in Greece will spread to other European nations. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0644 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,310.33 -0.23 % -2.99 NIKKEI 8,440.25 -1.2 % -102.48 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.77 % -3.62 EUR/USD 1.2359 -0 % 0.0000 USD/JPY 78.42 0.09 % 0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.566 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.204 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,557.39 -0.34 % -$5.31 US CRUDE $86.35 -0.21 % -0.18 * Weak China PMI exacerbates bearish sentiment for shares * Brent drops after China data, stays below $102/bbl * Nikkei slips toward worst weekly losing run in 20 years * Gold dips as euro eases, heads for weekly loss * Copper firms on bargain hunting, shrugs off China PMI * Wall St closes dire month with a whimper COMPANY NEWS BP BP said on Friday it will look to sell its shareholding in TNK-BP after the British oil major received unsolicited indications of interest in its stake in the Russian joint venture. [ID:nWLB0664 DEXIA The European Commission expressed doubt about whether Dexia's plan to receive state guarantees at minimal cost was compatible with state aid rules, as it prolonged its study of the bailed-out group's aid and break-up proposals. KPN Dutch telecoms group KPN, target of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's telecoms group America Movil, on Friday advised its shareholders not to accept the Mexican's offer to obtain a stake in KPN. SANOFI Sanofi said on Friday that a trial of its multiple-sclerosis treatment teriflunomide found that a daily dose of the drug reduced the annualised rate of relapse by 36 percent compared with a placebo. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen's chief Martin Winterkorn intends to overhaul the management board to prepare for 2018, when VW aims to be the world's biggest and most profitable carmaker, selling more than 10 million vehicles, sources said on Thursday. DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank AG said on Thursday it was the winning bidder of a portfolio of loans with a face value of $911 million sold by Capmark Financial Group Inc, ending a fiercely competitive auction process that attracted hedge funds and private equity players. The shares trade 0.75 euros per share ex-dividend. DEUTSCHE BOERSE Germany's ruling coalition plans to clamp down on ultra-fast trading in a move that could serve as an indicator for lawmakers in Brussels in their own efforts to regulate a sector often blamed for exacerbating turmoil in financial markets. EADS The European aerospace group may get its own banking licence amid concerns about rating downgrades in Europe's banking sector, departing chief financial officer Hans Peter Ring told German daily Financial Times Deutschland. OUTOKUMPU The Finnish stainless steel maker, set to merge with the stainless arm of ThyssenKrupp AG, said it will issue a four-year bond worth 150 million euros. It said Pohjola Markets, Danske Bank and SEB had acted as joint book-runners for the transaction. For more on the company, click on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI Europe's third-largest insurer, called an extraordinary board meeting on Saturday to discuss organizational structure, compensation and company performance, it said. The meeting would call into question the role of Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto, people familiar with the matter said. PIRELLI The world's fifth-largest tyremaker said on Thursday it opened its first factory in Mexico, and that it will invest $300 million there up to 2015. The new factory is the group's 22nd plant. It has an annual output of 400,000 units, and will produce mainly premium and high performance tyres.