UPDATE 1-European Factors to Watch - Shares to extend sell-off

LONDON, June 4 European shares were expected to open sharply
lower on Monday after disappointing global economic data added to simmering
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and sparked a global sell-off of
riskier assets.
At 0614 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 1.1 percent,
Germany's DAX contracts were down 1.4 percent and futures for France's
CAC were down 0.8 percent.
The blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 2.4 percent to a
seven-month closing low on Friday, while the Dax and the CAC-40
hit five- and six-month troughs respectively, after weak data from the United
States, Europe and China cast new doubts on prospects for a global economic
recovery.
"That negativity has saturated Asian markets and is expected to weigh on
today's European open," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at London Capital Group said.
Disappointing U.S. payrolls numbers on Friday fuelled speculation that the
Federal Reserve will launch further monetary stimulus to shore up growth.
The median forecast from 15 primary dealers, which do business directly with
the Fed, showed a 50 percent chance the U.S. central bank will eventually launch
another round of quantitative easing, according to Reuters polling.
"Weaker data increase the odds of central bank action; however...we see
little action over the coming week," Societe Generale said in a note.
"QE3 would give some reassurance that there is a pilot in the plane, but for
risk sentiment to durably improve, tangible policy action is required by euro
area governments."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing for a central authority to
manage euro area finances, a coordinated approach to reforming labour markets,
social security systems and tax policies, as well as major new powers for the
European Commission, European Parliament and European Court of Justice and
German officials said.
Until euro zone states agree to steps of this kind and the unprecedented
loss of sovereignty they involve, the officials said Berlin will refuse to
consider other initiatives like joint euro zone bonds or a "banking union" with
cross-border deposit guarantees - measures Berlin says could only come in a
second wave of reforms.
A squeeze from austerity measures aimed at reining in Italy's deficit hit
demand for new cars in the country last month, with Fiat's sales down
14.3 percent from the same month a year ago, data showed late on Friday.
Investors were bracing for further bad news when June's euro zone investor
sentiment index is published at 0830 GMT, with the reading forecast to fall to
-29.5 after hitting -24.5 - a low not seen since the height of the financial
crisis in September 2009 - in May.
More upbeat data is expected from the other side of the Atlantic at 1400
GMT, with factory orders estimated to have risen 0.2 percent month on month in
April after a 1.9 percent fall in the previous month.
Trading volumes are expected to be thin as the UK market, Europe's largest,
is shut for a bank holiday. The Greek market is also closed.
Dutch technology group ASML and French healthcare company Essilor
were set to join the Euro STOXX 50 index on June 18, index provider
STOXX said late on Friday.
They were due to replace German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse
and Italian telco Telecom Italia.
COMPANY NEWS
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Europe's third-biggest insurer, Generali, on Saturday named Mario Greco, a
top executive at Zurich Insurance Group, as its new CEO after Giovanni
Perissinotto was ousted in a rapid boardroom coup.
VOLKSWAGEN, MAN
Volkswagen elevated China's status within its sprawling empire and
reasserted control over its wayward trucks brands with an extensive overhaul of
senior management as it bids for market dominance.
VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW, PORSCHE
Volkswagen reported a 28 percent increase in car sales in the United States
to 38,657 vehicles. Mercedes-Benz USA reported the highest May on record with
sales of 22,515, up 19 percent from the year-earlier month. BMW in the U.S.
reported sales up 7.1 percent. Sales at Porsche Cars North America rose 1
percent.
CONTINENTAL
Continental would not rule out the periodic sale of some smaller businesses
and would only consider a large acquisition - if at all - once debt was paid
down, the company's chief financial officer told Finanz und Wirtschaft
newspaper.
FIAT
Italy's new car sales dropped 14.26 percent, or 46,470 vehicles, in May from
the same month a year ago, improving from recent months but still continuing a
slump as the country feels the squeeze from austerity measures aimed at reining
in its deficit.
EADS
European aerospace group may get its own banking licence amid concerns
about rating downgrades in Europe's banking sector, departing chief financial
officer Hans Peter Ring told German daily Financial Times Deutschland.
LUFTHANSA
Loss-making unit Austrian Airlines (AUA) will be profitable in 2013, AUA's
Chief Executive Jaan Albrecht told newspaper Krone. Separately the company said
in a statement 120 pilots and 221 flight crew members have used the opportunity
to leave the company based on old agreements after a deadline expired.
BAYER
The German drugmaker said trials showed its potential blockbuster
regorafenib prolonged the lives of patients with an aggressive type of
gastrointestinal cancer without their tumours worsening, and it will seek
approval for wider use of the drug.
THYSSENKRUPP
Germany's biggest steelmaker has attracted interest from Brazil's Vale
VALE5.SA and South Korea's Posco 005490.KS for its struggling steel plants in
Brazil and the United States, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported. (Full
Story)
TAKKT
The company will buy privately held German Ratioform Holding for 210 million
euros on a debt free basis. (Full Story)
BERTRANDT
The German provider of engineer services expects growth in the second half
of its fiscal 2011/12 year to be in line with the first-half, when revenue
jumped 27.7 percent and operating profit increased 30 percent, its financial
chief told Boersen-Zeitung. He also expects to maintain a dividend pay-out ratio
of 40 percent.
ROCHE
A study of Roche's ROG.VX experimental "armed antibody" found it extended
the length of time breast cancer patients lived without their disease getting
worse, marking the second successful pivotal trial in this new class of cancer
drugs.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's third-largest bank may have too much Italian government debt on its
books, its chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Friday, pointing to risks
stemming from sovereign debt holdings amid a euro zone crisis. Gianni Zonin,
chairman of unlisted Banca Popolare di Vicenza, confirmed his bank had made an
offer for Monte Paschi's unit Biverbanca.
FRENCH BANKS
French banks cut their overseas lending by almost $200 billion in the final
quarter of last year, adding to an even sharper retreat in the previous three
months and highlighting the scale of their loan pull-back, international lending
data show.
BP
The Russian billionaire co-owners of TNK-BP, the Russian joint
venture of oil major BP, are not in a position to block the possible sale of the
British company's stake, a source close to BP said.
