European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up, central banks in focus

LONDON, June 6 European shares are set to rise sharply on Wednesday, mirroring strong gains in Asia, on expectations that recent disappointing economic figures and worsening euro zone credit crisis could prompt central banks to announce fresh stimulus measures. The European Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates at 1.0 percent, but could indicate a readiness to cut interest rates as early as next month given a weakening economy and Spain's banking troubles. Spain said it is losing access to credit markets and appealed to its European partners to help revive its banks, a distress signal sure to intensify global pressure on Europe to move faster to the aid of its fourth-largest economy. Focus will also be on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who will speak on the U.S. economy before a congressional committee on Thursday. Investors will look for hints of any policy support by the central bank. In another sign of deteriorating conditions, Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of six German banking groups and Austria's three-largest banks, saying they face risks if the euro zone crisis deepens. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 41 to 44 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, as trading resumes on the British stock market following a two-day holiday. Germany's DAX was seen gaining 86 to 93 points, or as much as 1.6 percent, while France's CAC-40 was expected to rise 37 to 38 points, or as much as 1.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei average surged 1.8 percent on stronger-than-expected U.S. services data and as Australia's economy grew a surprisingly strong 1.3 percent last quarter. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0540 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,285.50 0.57 % 7.32 NIKKEI 8,540.92 1.9 % 158.92 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.25 % 5.67 EUR/USD 1.2486 0.31 % 0.0038 USD/JPY 78.81 0.11 % 0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.602 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.224 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,624.86 0.47 % $7.61 US CRUDE $84.84 0.65 % 0.55 * Shares rise as Spanish woes stoke stimulus hopes * Nikkei gains 1.3 pct on U.S. data, Australia GDP * Euro gains on short-covering * Wall St rebounds but mood still sour * Brent crude rises above $99 on US data, eyes ECB * Gold rises as investors await ECB action * Copper edges up, ECB meeting eyed