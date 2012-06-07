Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend recovery rally

PARIS, June 7 European stock index futures pointed to strong
gains on Thursday, adding to the previous session's sharp rally, as investors
bet policymakers in Europe could soon unveil measures to prop up ailing Spanish
banks and that further U.S. monetary stimulus may be on the way.
At 0617 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up 0.3-0.7 percent.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve's second-highest official laid out the
case for the central bank to provide more support to the fragile economy. In a
speech in Boston, Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the Fed, cited risks from
ongoing housing problems, a weak jobs market and worsening financial conditions,
and her comments suggest the Fed may be close to easing policy again.
On the euro zone front, even though Spain has not yet requested assistance
and is resisting being placed under international supervision, Germany and
European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue the country's
banking sector, sources said.
"We see that there are a lot of discussions right now at the European Union
level. It seems that new measures are in the pipeline, and that reassures the
market," said Philippe Mimran, head of investment management at La Francaise AM.
"But we remain defensive for the moment, until at least the Greek elections.
If the new government is pro-austerity, the market could strongly bounce, in
which case we would be adding risk in our portfolios."
Investors awaited Spain's debt auction on Thursday, with the country set to
tap the market for between 1 and 2 billion euros ($1.25-2.5 billion), split
between three bonds, with results of the auction due around 0840 GMT.
The focus will also be on the Bank of England's policy decision, with a
recent slump in British manufacturing activity raising the chances that the
central bank will opt for more economic stimulus. The decision is due at 1100
GMT.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 4.3
percent since hitting an eight-month low on Friday, on track to post its best
weekly performance since mid-March.
The index's next resistance level is at 2,166.5 points, representing the
38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the drop from mid-April to last Friday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0617 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,315.13 2.3 % 29.63
NIKKEI 8,639.72 1.24 % 106.19
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 466.18 1.28 % 5.87
EUR/USD 1.2554 -0.18 % -0.0023
USD/JPY 79.40 0.23 % 0.1800
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.635 -- -0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 1.323 -- 0.03
SPOT GOLD $1,621.20 0.23 % $3.77
US CRUDE $85.12 0.12 % 0.10
COMPANY NEWS:
BANKIA
Spain's public prosecutor's office opened an investigation into nationalized
bank Bankia on Wednesday, potentially heightening a backlash against
the lender's bailout that has so far been spearheaded by small shareholders
groups.
DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK
Germany's private and public-sector banks have agreed with employees on a
staggered pay increase of 2.9 percent in July and again 2.5 percent in July
2013, plus a one-off payment of 350 euros.
DEXIA
Russia's top lender Sberbank is set to sign a preliminary
agreement on Friday to buy Franco-Belgian group Dexia's Turkish unit
DenizBank, sources close to the deal said.
EU competition regulators temporaraily approved an extra 10 billion euros
of funding guarantees for the Franco-Belgian group and said they would widen a
probe to include this new state aid granted to the lender.
CLUB MEDITERRANEE
French holiday operator said bookings declined 1.1 percent over the last four
weeks as Europe's ongoing debt crisis leads fewer consumers to plan summer
holidays. It also warned that core profits at its resorts would not be as high
as expected this year.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, MEDIOBANCA
Italian insurer Unipol accepted on Wednesday to take a 61 percent in a new
insurer that would be created in a merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI,
moving forward towards the creation of Italy's second-largest insurance group.
RENAULT, PSA PEUGEOT-CITROEN
The European Commission is set to propose tighter carbon emissions standards
for new EU cars, according to a draft proposal that is likely to divide the auto
industry.
GDF-SUEZ
The French gas and power group opened a trading floor in Singapore this week,
seeking to boost investment in Asia with financial trading of crude oil, refined
oil products, coal and gas.
CELESIO
Europe's largest drugs distributor is set to reshuffle its management,
possibly leading to the departure of the board member in charge of its wholesale
business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.