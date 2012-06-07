版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四 13:37 BJT

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend recovery rally

PARIS, June 7 European stocks were set to rise on Thursday,
adding to the previous session's sharp rally, as investors bet policymakers in
Europe could soon unveil measures to prop up troubled Spanish banks and that
further monetary stimulus may be on the way in the United States.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 42 to 45
points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to open 51 to
53 points higher, or as much as 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
28 to 30 points higher, or as much as 1 percent.	
    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve's second-highest official laid out the
case for the central bank to provide more support to the fragile economy. In a
speech in Boston, Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the Fed, cited risks from
ongoing housing problems, a weak jobs market and worsening financial conditions,
and her comments suggest the Fed may be close to easing policy again.
 	
    On the euro zone front, even though Spain has not yet requested assistance
and is resisting being placed under international supervision, Germany and
European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue the country's
banking sector, sources said. 	
    Investors awaited Spain's debt auction on Thursday, with the country set to
tap the market for between 1 and 2 billion euros ($1.25-2.5 billion), split
between three bonds, with results of the auction due around 0840 GMT.
    	
    	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0529 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,315.13    2.3 %    29.63
 NIKKEI                              8,640.89   1.26 %   107.36
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       467.22    1.5 %     6.91
 EUR/USD                               1.2566  -0.09 %  -0.0011
 USD/JPY                                79.41   0.24 %   0.1900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.635       --    -0.03
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.349       --     0.06
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,621.26   0.24 %    $3.83
 US CRUDE                              $85.45   0.51 %     0.43
    GLOBAL MRKTS-Markets up on hopes for Spanish banks, stimulus 	
    Wall St climbs 2 pct on talk of Spain solution               	
    Nikkei extends recovery on hopes over euro zone, U.S. action 	
    FOREX-Euro firm on policy hopes, Aussie jumps on jobs data   	
    Brent above $100 on Fed stimulus hopes, euro zone optimism   	
    Gold edges up ahead of Bernanke testimony                    	
    Copper rises on hopes of euro zone rescue, stimulus boost

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐