Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend recovery rally

PARIS, June 7 European stocks were set to rise on Thursday, adding to the previous session's sharp rally, as investors bet policymakers in Europe could soon unveil measures to prop up troubled Spanish banks and that further monetary stimulus may be on the way in the United States. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 42 to 45 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to open 51 to 53 points higher, or as much as 0.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 28 to 30 points higher, or as much as 1 percent. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve's second-highest official laid out the case for the central bank to provide more support to the fragile economy. In a speech in Boston, Janet Yellen, the vice chair of the Fed, cited risks from ongoing housing problems, a weak jobs market and worsening financial conditions, and her comments suggest the Fed may be close to easing policy again. On the euro zone front, even though Spain has not yet requested assistance and is resisting being placed under international supervision, Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue the country's banking sector, sources said. Investors awaited Spain's debt auction on Thursday, with the country set to tap the market for between 1 and 2 billion euros ($1.25-2.5 billion), split between three bonds, with results of the auction due around 0840 GMT. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0529 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,315.13 2.3 % 29.63 NIKKEI 8,640.89 1.26 % 107.36 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 467.22 1.5 % 6.91 EUR/USD 1.2566 -0.09 % -0.0011 USD/JPY 79.41 0.24 % 0.1900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.635 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.349 -- 0.06 SPOT GOLD $1,621.26 0.24 % $3.83 US CRUDE $85.45 0.51 % 0.43 GLOBAL MRKTS-Markets up on hopes for Spanish banks, stimulus Wall St climbs 2 pct on talk of Spain solution Nikkei extends recovery on hopes over euro zone, U.S. action FOREX-Euro firm on policy hopes, Aussie jumps on jobs data Brent above $100 on Fed stimulus hopes, euro zone optimism Gold edges up ahead of Bernanke testimony Copper rises on hopes of euro zone rescue, stimulus boost