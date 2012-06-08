Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks seen reversing brisk rally

PARIS, June 8 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with shares set to surrender some of the week's lofty gains, as recent expectation of fresh U.S. stimulus measures waned following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. Fitch's credit downgrade of Spain, as well as Germany's sharp drop in imports in April, also darkened the mood. On the macro front, data showed on Friday German exports and imports fell sharply in April, in the latest sign that Europe's largest economy is beginning to feel the pinch from the euro zone debt crisis. Seasonally-adjusted imports dropped 4.8 percent, their strongest decline in two years, while economists had expected imports to remain flat. At 0613 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.8-0.9 percent. After hitting an eight-month low last Friday, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index sharply rallied, gaining as much as 5 percent on the week, boosted by speculation that central banks would take further action to revive slower global growth as well as by hopes that policymakers in Europe were working on a quick solution to Spain's banking crisis. Bernanke said on Thursday the Fed was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent, prompting U.S. stocks to surrender the day's gains. Also rattling investors, Spain's credit rating was slashed by three notches late on Thursday by Fitch, which signalled it could make further cuts as the cost of restructuring the country's troubled banking system spiralled and Greece's crisis deepened. "We're seing excessive swings in market sentiment, from extremely pessimistic to extremely enthusiastic, and from a tactical point of view, we see good opportunities in going contrarian each time the mood becomes excessive one way or the other," said Vincent Treulet, head of strategy at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, which has 513 billion euros ($642 billion) in assets under management. "Currently, we have probably not reached yet the peak of pessimism, which could come fairly soon." On the technical front, charts show the Euro STOXX 50 formed a 'gravestone doji' on Thursday, as the session's rally petered out and the index closed virtually at the same level it had open, a candlestick pattern signalling a bearish trend. The index's next support level is at 2,125 points, representing the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the week's recovery. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0618 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,314.99 -0.01 % -0.14 NIKKEI 8,459.26 -2.09 % -180.46 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 461.78 -1.02 % -4.74 EUR/USD 1.25 -0.49 % -0.0061 USD/JPY 79.22 -0.55 % -0.4400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.608 -- -0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 1.336 -- -0.05 SPOT GOLD $1,569.79 -1.22 % -$19.36 US CRUDE $82.87 -2.3 % -1.95 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on unclear U.S. policy stimulus US STOCKS-S&P ends flat; China rate cut offset by Bernanke Nikkei hit by global worries; investors unravel positions FOREX-Euro slip as Fed disappointment outweighs China cut PRECIOUS-Gold extends sell-off after Fed disappoints Copper falls on US stimulus uncertainty, China data worries COMPANY NEWS: SAINT-GOBAIN The French building materials group expects to post weaker first-half results but remains on track to meet its 2012 targerts, Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said. ALLIANZ German insurer Allianz said on Friday it would buy the property and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama. TOTAL The head of French oil firm Total said on Friday it was maintaining its target of a 2.5 percent annual increase in oil and gas production and expects to restart production at its Elgin complex before year-end. ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI Standard and Poor's may downgrade Generali because the sudden replacement of its chief executive has created uncertainty and threatens to hamper a quick response to strategic challenges facing Italy's biggest insurer. AIR BERLIN Air Berlin expects that the partnership with Etihad Airways will contribute "figures well into the double-digit millions" for both companies during the next 2-3 years, the group's CEO said at the annual general meeting. LOGITECH Logitech International, the world's largest computer mouse maker, said it will cut about 450 jobs, or 13 percent of its worldwide non-direct labor workforce, as part of a previously announced restructuring. SNAM The gas group signed on Thursday an agreement with 11 banks for credit lines worth 11 billion euros, securing one of this year's biggest syndicated loan deals as it gears up to separate from oil and gas major ENI.