Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks seen reversing brisk rally

PARIS, June 8 European stock index futures pointed to a lower
open on Friday, with shares set to surrender some of the week's lofty gains, as
recent expectation of fresh U.S. stimulus measures waned following comments from
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.	
    Fitch's credit downgrade of Spain, as well as Germany's sharp drop in
imports in April, also darkened the mood.	
    On the macro front, data showed on Friday German exports and imports fell
sharply in April, in the latest sign that Europe's largest economy is beginning
to feel the pinch from the euro zone debt crisis. Seasonally-adjusted imports
dropped 4.8 percent, their strongest decline in two years, while economists had
expected imports to remain flat. 	
    At 0613 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX 
and for France's CAC were down 0.8-0.9 percent.	
    After hitting an eight-month low last Friday, the euro zone's blue chip Euro
STOXX 50 index sharply rallied, gaining as much as 5 percent on the
week, boosted by speculation that central banks would take further action to
revive slower global growth as well as by hopes that policymakers in Europe were
working on a quick solution to Spain's banking crisis.	
    Bernanke said on Thursday the Fed was ready to shield the economy if
financial troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary stimulus
was imminent, prompting U.S. stocks to surrender the day's gains.
 	
    Also rattling investors, Spain's credit rating was slashed by three notches
late on Thursday by Fitch, which signalled it could make further cuts as the
cost of restructuring the country's troubled banking system spiralled and
Greece's crisis deepened. 	
    "We're seing excessive swings in market sentiment, from extremely
pessimistic to extremely enthusiastic, and from a tactical point of view, we see
good opportunities in going contrarian each time the mood becomes excessive one
way or the other," said Vincent Treulet, head of strategy at BNP Paribas
Investment Partners, which has 513 billion euros ($642 billion) in assets under
management.	
    "Currently, we have probably not reached yet the peak of pessimism, which
could come fairly soon."	
    On the technical front, charts show the Euro STOXX 50 formed a 'gravestone
doji' on Thursday, as the session's rally petered out and the index closed
virtually at the same level it had open, a candlestick pattern signalling a
bearish trend.	
    The index's next support level is at 2,125 points, representing the 38.2
percent Fibonacci retracement of the week's recovery.	
    	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0618 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,314.99  -0.01 %    -0.14
 NIKKEI                              8,459.26  -2.09 %  -180.46
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       461.78  -1.02 %    -4.74
 EUR/USD                                 1.25  -0.49 %  -0.0061
 USD/JPY                                79.22  -0.55 %  -0.4400
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.608       --    -0.04
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.336       --    -0.05
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,569.79  -1.22 %  -$19.36
 US CRUDE                              $82.87   -2.3 %    -1.95
   	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on unclear U.S. policy stimulus  	
    US STOCKS-S&P ends flat; China rate cut offset by Bernanke  	
    Nikkei hit by global worries; investors unravel positions   	
    FOREX-Euro slip as Fed disappointment outweighs China cut   	
    PRECIOUS-Gold extends sell-off after Fed disappoints        	
    Copper falls on US stimulus uncertainty, China data worries 	
    	
    COMPANY NEWS:	
    	
    SAINT-GOBAIN  	
    The French building materials group expects to post weaker first-half
results but remains on track to meet its 2012 targerts, Chief Executive
Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said. 	
    	
    ALLIANZ 	
    German insurer Allianz said on Friday it would buy the property
and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French
peer Groupama. 	
    	
    TOTAL  	
    The head of French oil firm Total said on Friday it was maintaining its
target of a 2.5 percent annual increase in oil and gas production and expects to
restart production at its Elgin complex before year-end. 	
    	
    ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI  	
    Standard and Poor's may downgrade Generali because the sudden replacement of
its chief executive has created uncertainty and threatens to hamper a quick
response to strategic challenges facing Italy's biggest insurer. 	
	
    AIR BERLIN  	
    Air Berlin expects that the partnership with Etihad Airways will contribute
"figures well into the double-digit millions" for both companies during the next
2-3 years, the group's CEO said at the annual general meeting. 	
    	
    LOGITECH  	
    Logitech International, the world's largest computer mouse maker, said it
will cut about 450 jobs, or 13 percent of its worldwide non-direct labor
workforce, as part of a previously announced restructuring.	
    	
    SNAM  	
    The gas group signed on Thursday an agreement  with 11 banks for credit
lines worth 11 billion euros, securing one of this year's biggest syndicated
loan deals as it gears up to separate from oil and gas major ENI.

