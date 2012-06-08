版本:
Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks seen reversing brisk rally

PARIS, June 8 European stocks were seen falling on Friday,
reversing the week's brisk rally, as recent expectation of fresh U.S. stimulus
measures waned following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke,
who gave no hint of imminent steps.	
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 28 to 30
points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 37
to 39 points lower, or down as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 
to open 32 to 35 points lower, or down as much as 1 percent.	
    After hitting an eight-month low last Friday, the euro zone's blue chip Euro
STOXX 50 index sharply rallied, gaining as much as 5 percent on the
week, boosted by speculation that central banks would take further action to
revive slower global growth as well as by hopes that policymakers in Europe were
working on a solution to Spain's banking crisis.	
    Bernanke said on Thursday the Fed was ready to shield the economy if
financial troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary stimulus
was imminent, prompting U.S. stocks to surrender the day's gains.
 	
    The Euro STOXX 50 is still up 3.6 percent on the week.	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,314.99  -0.01 %    -0.14
 NIKKEI                              8,460.05  -2.08 %  -179.67
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       462.70  -0.82 %    -3.82
 EUR/USD                               1.2524  -0.29 %  -0.0037
 USD/JPY                                79.29  -0.46 %  -0.3700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.612       --    -0.03
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.369       --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,574.44  -0.93 %  -$14.71
 US CRUDE                              $83.30  -1.79 %    -1.52
