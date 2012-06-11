European Factors to Watch-Shares to jump on Spain bank deal

LONDON, June 11 European shares are set to surge on Monday, with
investors seen rushing back to riskier assets after euro zone finance ministers
agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to help its battered banks, and Chinese
trade data beat predictions.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were up 2.4 to 2.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to rise about 1.8 percent.
Asian markets leapt and U.S. stock futures climbed as sentiment improved
after the 17-nation euro currency area agreed on Saturday to lend Madrid up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund, more than an initial
audit suggested it might need.
"In terms of fundamentals, this is clearly an important step as the money
now seems to be on the table to heal the Spanish banking sector. When the bad
loans can gradually be taken off, the balance sheet and the sector can start to
function in a normal way," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas
Fortis Global Markets, said.
"However, this does not mean we have clear sailing from here. In order to
get out of this situation, we need structural supply side reforms and some
growth."
Shares in European banks are likely to post strong gains. The STOXX Europe
600 banking index fell nearly 12 percent last month on concerns about
the future of Spanish banks and the euro zone.
But investors are expected to remain jittery as, after the euro zone's
latest help for Spain following bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal, the
focus will shift to Greece's re-run election on June 17 as the poll result could
determine whether the country stays or leaves the euro zone.
"Resolving Spain's banking problem solves a symptom of the structural flaws
in the Euro area. The nature of the resolution does not solve the underlying
structural flaw of a disintegrated banking system," UBS said in a note.
"It is to be hoped that in providing a remedy for the symptoms, the Euro
area leadership do not lose their desire to overcome the causes of the crisis."
Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2 percent, while U.S. stocks futures
were up 1 to 1.3 percent. On Friday, the FTSEurofirst 300
closed 0.2 percent lower at 982.30 points.
European equities are also likely to get support from Chinese data, with
miners seen tracking stronger metals prices. While manufacturing-related figures
in China pointed to domestic economic weakness, the country's exports and
imports figures were much stronger than expected. �
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,325.66 0.81 % 10.67
NIKKEI 8,624.90 1.96 % 165.64
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.17 % 10.01
EUR/USD 1.2637 -0.14 % -0.0018
USD/JPY 79.58 0.04 % 0.0300
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.707 -- 0.08
10-YR BUND YLD 1.400 -- 0.08
SPOT GOLD $1,600.14 0.39 % $6.29
US CRUDE $85.91 2.15 % 1.81
COMPANY NEWS
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE
Porsche SE will acquire a share in VW in addition to 4.5 billion euros ($5.6
billion) in cash in a deal that could see it sell its 50.1 percent stake in
Porsche sports cars to VW without paying any taxes, a magazine
reported.
LUFTHANSA, EADS, TUI
German airline Condor, a unit of British tour operator Thomas Cook,
plans to expand its fleet thanks to strong demand for package tours, Thomas Cook
Germany's chief told weekly magazine Focus.
Separately, TUI rival Rewe Touristik is planning further acquisitions or
stake purchases following its recent deal to buy Czech tour operator Exim.
Related news, and
TESCO
Britain's biggest retailer posted a fall in UK underlying sales in its first
quarter, showing its recovery plan following January's shock profit warning is
taking time to gain traction.
TECHNICOLOR
French company Technicolor has rejected a revised offer from JPMorgan Chase
to buy a 30 percent stake for 179 million euros ($223 million) and opted
for the original, lower offer instead, saying the higher offer carried
additional conditions which it could not accept, such as a break-up fee.
ROCHE
U.S. health regulators have approved a new breast cancer drug from Roche
that the company hopes will become the standard treatment for women with an
aggressive, incurable form of cancer.
AIRBUS
Airbus sales chief John Leahy said he was "very relaxed" about the
slow-selling A350-1000 and hinted a three-year order drought for the $320
million passenger jet could come to an end soon.
PERNOD RICARD
British drinks giant Diageo is leading the race into emerging
markets ahead of French rival Pernod Ricard and looks set to be the
first to get half its sales from these growth areas as it serves drinkers from
Moscow to Mumbai.
ERICSSON
The world's biggest maker of wireless telecom network gear, with 38 percent
of global market share, is not dependent on its European neighbours and could
fair well, according to an article in Barron's.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
An experimental drug in development by the drugmaker could be a lifesaver
for patients with severe anaemia, but it could also be a race winner for
athletes desperate to perform better, according the Financial Times.
VODAFONE
Vodafone is facing fresh controversy after it emerged that the mobile phone
giant did not pay any corporation tax in Britain last year, the Daily Telegraph
said.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Ditlev Engel, the head of the world's biggest wind turbine maker, said on
Sunday that the U.S. wind turbine market is likely to fall by 80 percent next
year because of the expected expiry of an important tax credit.
NOVO NORDISK
The world's biggest insulin producer said a study had confirmed its diabetes
drug Victoza provided greater reductions in blood sugar levels than rival drug
Byetta from Amylin.