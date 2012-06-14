Europe Factors to Watch-Futures mixed; Italy auction eyed

PARIS, June 14 European stocks were set to open mixed on Thursday as Spain's downgrade by Moody's rattled investors ahead of an Italian bond auction at which borrowing costs are seen sharply rising. At 0627 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent, for Germany's DAX up 0.14 percent and for France's CAC were down 0.3 percent. Late on Wednesday, Moody's slashed its rating on Spanish government debt by three notches to 'Baa3' from 'A3', saying the newly-approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will increase the country's debt burden. "Beyond Spain's banking crisis, it's the country's business model that is the heart of the problem," said Philippe Ithurbide, head of research and strategy at Amundi, which favours U.S. and Japanese stocks over European stocks. "The country had been relying on a boom in consumer credit and real estate, but this model is now broken." Moody's also cut its credit ratings on Cyprus' sovereign debt by two notches, citing rising risks of a Greek exit from the euro currency and an already strained fiscal position. Italy will also be in the spotlight on Thursday as the country, battling market speculation that it too may eventually need a bailout, is set to offer up to 4.5 billion euros in bonds at an auction, with the focus on the borrowing costs, seen sharply rising. At an other debt auction on Wednesday, Italy's one-year borrowing costs hit a six-month high of 3.97 percent, a steep rise from the 2.34 percent paid by the country to sell one-year debt only a month ago. Banks will also be in the spotlight after the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that French bank Credit Agricole is considering walking away from its Greek Emporiki Bank unit and letting it fail if Greece leaves the euro zone. Credit Agricole, which has poured some 6 billion euros into Emporiki since buying the bank in 2006, could face some 5 billion euros of writedowns if the bank failed, which could force it to undertake a capital increase. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has gained 4.6 percent since hitting an eight-month low earlier this month, but is still down 18 percent since mid-March. Both Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB remain in 'bear market territory' - seen beyond the threshold of a 20 percent drop - with the IBEX down 26 percent since a high in February and the MIB down 25 percent since mid-March. Despite the negative sentiment surrounding European equities, charts have started to give positive signals about the outlook for the indexes, said Richard Ross, global technical strategist at Auerbach Grayson. "As equity markets in the U.S. and Europe struggle for direction against the daily torrent of grim economic and political headlines, some subtle signs of macro technical strength continue to emerge," Ross wrote in a note. "Technical momentum indicators are displaying classic signs of an imminent reversal in trend even as the action of the market itself remains wholly uninspiring. While risks remain around every corner, our macro technical work continues to suggest that the greatest risk of all is missing out on the coming advance." Fundamental data could also be supportive, with Europe's blue-chips trading at their lowest price-to-earnings level since late November. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index trades at 7.9 times 12-month forward earnings, well below a 10-year average of 11.4. Another option being considered is to merge Emporiki into a larger conglomerate of Greek banks, the paper said. SKF Societe Generale and other banks cut their target prices for the Swedish bearings maker a day after it warned of a slowdown as the eurozone crisis hits. NOKIA Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop will inform the firm's Finnish employees about strategy on Thursday and he is expected to announce significant job cuts, daily Helsingin Sanomat reported. The conference for employees is due to begin at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT). TECHNICOLOR San Francisco-based Vector Capital said it had sweetened its offer for the French set-top box maker to outbid JPMorgan. DEUTSCHE BANK Two top executives overseeing real estate in Asia for Deutsche Bank's institutional investment unit, RREEF, have left the company, sources told Reuters on Thursday. HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN The printing machine maker posted a full fiscal-year net loss that widened to 230 million euros from 129 million a year earlier, it said on Thursday. FRANCE TELECOM The French telecoms operator may consider floating a stake in British mobile joint venture Everything Everywhere, Chief Financial Officer Gervais Pellissier said. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN, RENAULT France should rein in tax policies favouring diesel engines after a World Health Organisation review found a clear link between their exhaust emissions and cancer, the country's environment minister said.