European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up, relieved cbanks ready to act

LONDON, June 15 European equities were expected to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in the U.S. and Asia overnight, after G20 officials told Reuters that top global central banks are ready to step in if needed to stabilise global financial markets after this weekend's Greek elections. Ahead of the polls - which could determine whether Greece stays in the euro zone or exits with unpredictable contagion risks for the rest of the region - investors have been taking all bets off the table, pushing up volumes and leading to jittery trading. At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all up around 0.5 to 0.7 percent, while those for Britain's FTSE added 0.3 percent. Investors will likely take some reassurance from the assertion that central bankers are on standby to ensure enough cash is flowing through the financial system, as well as from signals from the euro zone that it might consider giving the new government in Athens some leeway on how it reaches its main bailout targets. In Britain, the government and central bank will flood the banking system with more than 100 billion pounds ($155 billion), seeking to pump credit through an economy struggling to escape recession under the "black cloud" of the euro zone crisis. However, any market gains may prove short-lived given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Greece. "This kind of action is short-term by definition - if liquidity is what is needed for this crisis it would have been solved a long time ago," Steen Jakobsen, chief economist at Saxo Bank, said in a note. "I remain on the sidelines all the way through Monday morning ..., but everything looks a sell to me by Tuesday morning." Moody's Investors Service said on Friday it had downgraded five Dutch banks, four of them by two notches, and warned a Greek exit of the euro would see further cuts, kicking off a long-awaited round of downgrades for major European institutions. The global economic outlook also offered little cheer, with weak U.S. jobs data on Thursday. However, the reaction to industrial production and several sentiment gauges which are due on Friday is not clear cut - soft numbers could in fact prove positive for equities if they fan expectations of stimulus action from the U.S. Federal Reserve. "If it takes weak economic data for markets to rally nowadays then there will be plenty available today, with declines expected for the May Empire manufacturing survey and June Michigan confidence, while industrial production is only likely to register a marginal gain in May," strategists at Credit Agricole said in a note. "While the data may add more fuel to the fire, we suspect it will be still insufficient to result in more Fed balance sheet expansion." -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0612 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,329.10 1.08 % 14.22 NIKKEI 8,562.85 -0.07 % -6.04 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.64 % 2.99 EUR/USD 1.2641 0.12 % 0.0015 USD/JPY 78.88 -0.63 % -0.5000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.627 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.512 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,625.19 0.18 % $2.89 US CRUDE $84.61 0.83 % 0.70 > GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares rise as cenbanks stand ready to act > US STOCKS: Wall St rises on news central banks primed to act > Nikkei steadies but investors remain wary of Greece, Spain > TREASURIES: Bonds fall as stock gains; mixed 30 year sale > FOREX: Euro holds firm on hopes of central bank action,soft US data > PRECIOUS: Gold edges up on weak US data; caution on Greece > METALS: Copper on course to end 6-week losing streak; Greece eyed > Brent rises towards $98, OPEC keeps output target steady VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Three consortia have lined up to buy the French utility's U.K. water business, with a deal expected to be signed in July, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation. The process to sell the U.S. solid-waste business is also continuing with more than three buyers interested, the newspaper said. AGGREKO The group reports a strong performance is expected for the first half of the year, with underlying group revenue anticipated to grow by around 15 percent and trading profit by around 20 percent. GLAXOSMITHKLINE U.S. regulators have approved a new children's vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline that targets two common causes of bacterial meningitis, which can be fatal. ROCHE The Swiss group's new melanoma drug Zelboraf has been rejected in a preliminary ruling by Britain's healthcare cost agency, triggering a fresh clash between the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs and NICE. The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence said on Friday that while Zelboraf was effective for melanoma patients with a particular genetic mutation, its longer-term effect on survival was uncertain. DASSAULT SYSTEMES The software maker, which is holding a capital markets day on Friday, confirmed its 2014 financial growth target, saying it was on track to more than double its non-IFRS earnings per share to about 3.70 to 4 euros. TRANSOCEAN The owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet has put its Middle East rig assets up for sale, in a deal likely to raise $1 billion for the company, three sources told Reuters. CARREFOUR The French retailer has acquired Argentina's struggling discount supermarket chain EKI to strengthen its footprint and expand its convenience store network in the country. ENERGIE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG The German utility plans to raise at least 820 million euros in fresh capital through a rights issue financed almost entirely from public coffers. MEDIOBANCA Mediobanca said on Thursday it has bought back 55 million euros of its own bonds, and will annul them from Friday.