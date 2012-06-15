版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up, relieved cbanks ready to act

LONDON, June 15 European equities were expected to open higher
on Friday, tracking gains in the U.S. and Asia overnight, after G20 officials
told Reuters that top global central banks are ready to step in if needed to
stabilise global financial markets after this weekend's Greek elections.	
    Ahead of the polls - which could determine whether Greece stays in the euro
zone or exits with unpredictable contagion risks for the rest of the region -
investors have been taking all bets off the table, pushing up volumes and
leading to jittery trading.	
    At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and
France's CAC were all up around 0.5 to 0.7 percent, while those for
Britain's FTSE added 0.3 percent.    	
    Investors will likely take some reassurance from the assertion that central
bankers are on standby to ensure enough cash is flowing through the financial
system, as well as from signals from the euro zone that it might consider giving
the new government in Athens some leeway on how it reaches its main bailout
targets.  	
    In Britain, the government and central bank will flood the banking system
with more than 100 billion pounds ($155 billion), seeking to pump credit through
an economy struggling to escape recession under the "black cloud" of the euro
zone crisis. 	
    However, any market gains may prove short-lived given the ongoing
uncertainty surrounding Greece.     	
    "This kind of action is short-term by definition - if liquidity is what is
needed for this crisis it would have been solved a long time ago," Steen
Jakobsen, chief economist at Saxo Bank, said in a note. 	
    "I remain on the sidelines all the way through Monday morning ..., but
everything looks a sell to me by Tuesday morning." 	
    Moody's Investors Service said on Friday it had downgraded five Dutch banks,
four of them by two notches, and warned a Greek exit of the euro would see
further cuts, kicking off a long-awaited round of downgrades for major European
institutions. 	
    The global economic outlook also offered little cheer, with weak U.S. jobs
data on Thursday. However, the reaction to industrial production and several
sentiment gauges which are due on Friday is not clear cut - soft numbers
could in fact prove positive for equities if they fan expectations of stimulus
action from the U.S. Federal Reserve.	
    "If it takes weak economic data for markets to rally nowadays then there
will be plenty available today, with declines expected for the May Empire
manufacturing survey and June Michigan confidence, while industrial production
is only likely to register a marginal gain in May," strategists at Credit
Agricole said in a note.	
    "While the data may add more fuel to the fire, we suspect it will be still
insufficient to result in more Fed balance sheet expansion."	
	
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0612 GMT:	
                                          LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,329.10      1.08 %      14.22
 NIKKEI                               8,562.85     -0.07 %      -6.04
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                    0.64 %       2.99
 EUR/USD                                1.2641      0.12 %     0.0015
 USD/JPY                                 78.88     -0.63 %    -0.5000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.627          --      -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                          1.512          --       0.03
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,625.19      0.18 %      $2.89
 US CRUDE                               $84.61      0.83 %       0.70
 	
    VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 	
    Three consortia have lined up to buy the French utility's U.K. water
business, with a deal expected to be signed in July, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing people familiar with the situation. The process to sell the U.S.
solid-waste business is also continuing with more than three buyers interested,
the newspaper said.	
    	
    AGGREKO 	
    The group reports a strong performance is expected for the first half of the
year, with underlying group revenue anticipated to grow by around 15 percent and
trading profit by around 20 percent.	
    	
    GLAXOSMITHKLINE 	
    U.S. regulators have approved a new children's vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline
that targets two common causes of bacterial meningitis, which can be fatal. 	
    	
    ROCHE 	
    The Swiss group's new melanoma drug Zelboraf has been rejected in a
preliminary ruling by Britain's healthcare cost agency, triggering a fresh clash
between the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs and NICE. The National
Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence said on Friday that while Zelboraf
was effective for melanoma patients with a particular genetic mutation, its
longer-term effect on survival was uncertain.	
    	
    DASSAULT SYSTEMES 	
    The software maker, which is holding a capital markets day on Friday,
confirmed its 2014 financial growth target, saying it was on track to more than
double its non-IFRS earnings per share to about 3.70 to 4 euros.	
    	
    TRANSOCEAN 	
    The owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet has put its Middle
East rig assets up for sale, in a deal likely to raise $1 billion for the
company, three sources told Reuters.	
    	
    CARREFOUR 	
    The French retailer has acquired Argentina's struggling discount supermarket
chain EKI to strengthen its footprint and expand its convenience store network
in the country.	
    	
    ENERGIE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG 	
    The German utility plans to raise at least 820 million euros in fresh
capital through a rights issue financed almost entirely from public coffers.
 	
	
    MEDIOBANCA 	
    Mediobanca said on Thursday it has bought back 55 million euros of its own
bonds, and will annul them from Friday.

