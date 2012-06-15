版本:
RPT-European Factors to Watch - Shares seen higher, eye central banks

LONDON, June 15 European equities were expected to open higher
on Friday, tracking gains in the U.S. and Asia overnight, after G20 officials
told Reuters that top global central banks are ready to step in if needed to
stabilise global financial markets after this weekend's Greek elections.	
    Ahead of the polls - which could determine whether Greece stays in the euro
zone or exits with unpredictable contagion risks for the region - investors have
been taking all bets off the table, pushing up volumes and leading to jittery
trading.	
    The bookmakers forecast Britain's FTSE 100 to open 25 to 30 points
higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 31 to 36
points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 22 to 24
points, or as much as 0.8 percent.    	
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.3 percent to 983.78
points on Thursday, trimming losses in late trade.	
    Investors will likely take some reassurance from the assertion that central
bankers are on standby to ensure enough cash is flowing through the financial
system, as well as from signals from the euro zone that it might consider giving
the new government in Athens some leeway on how it reaches its main bailout
targets.  	
    In Britain, the government and central bank will flood the banking system
with more than 100 billion pounds ($155 billion), seeking to pump credit through
an economy struggling to escape recession under the "black cloud" of the euro
zone crisis. 	
    Heavyweight energy producers may benefit from higher oil prices after
producer group OPEC agreed to keep its output target unchanged for the second
half of the year. 	
    However any market gains may prove short-lived given the ongoing uncertainty
surrounding Greece and the at-best mixed global economic outlook as underlined
by weak U.S. jobs data on Thursday. More numbers from the world's biggest
economy, including industrial production and several sentiment gauges, are due
on Friday.	
    Moody's Investors Service said on Friday it had downgraded five Dutch banks,
four of them by two notches, and warned a Greek exit of the euro would see
further cuts, kicking off a long-awaited round of downgrades for major European
institutions. 	
	
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0520 GMT:	
                                          LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,329.10      1.08 %      14.22
 NIKKEI                               8,562.85     -0.07 %      -6.04
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                    0.64 %       2.99
 EUR/USD                                1.2641      0.12 %     0.0015
 USD/JPY                                 78.88     -0.63 %    -0.5000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        1.627          --      -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                          1.512          --       0.03
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,625.19      0.18 %      $2.89
 US CRUDE                               $84.61      0.83 %       0.70

