Europe Factors to Watch-Stocks set to dip; Fed eyed

PARIS, June 20 European stocks were seen edging lower on
Wednesday, halting the previous session's rally, but expectation of fresh
measures by European policymakers to tackle the region's debt crisis as well as
further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve could limit the losses.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 10
points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 18 to 25
points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 9
to 12 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent.
    European stocks rallied on Tuesday, with gloomy German data and a sharp rise
in Spain's borrowing costs at a short-term debt auction reviving speculation of
policy action from both sides of the Atlantic.
    The Fed is set to announce its monetary policy decision at 1630 GMT on
Wednesday following a two-day meeting, and many economists expect the central
bank to extend its "Operation Twist," a program aimed at pushing down
longer-term interest rates in a bid to support the economy. 
       
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT                            
                                         LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,357.98   0.98 %     13.2
 NIKKEI                              8,764.28   1.25 %   108.41
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       483.16   0.58 %     2.80
 EUR/USD                               1.2675  -0.07 %  -0.0009
 USD/JPY                                78.91  -0.11 %  -0.0900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.623       --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.534       --     0.02
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,621.01   0.27 %    $4.41
 US CRUDE                              $84.12   0.11 %     0.09
 
