Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to open mixed; EU summit eyed

PARIS, June 25 European stocks were seen opening mixed on Monday following a two-session drop, as investors were sceptical the June 28-29 European Union summit will make substantial progress towards tackling the euro zone debt crisis. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 to 2 points higher, or up as much as 0.04 percent, Germany's DAX to open 19 to 25 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 7 to 9 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent. According to a document prepared for the June 28-29 meeting, European leaders will discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund. Friday's meeting of German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders saw Germany agree to a 130 billion euro plan to boost growth, but there was little progress on a more flexible use of Europe's rescue funds. The European Central Bank's move on Friday to start accepting a wider range of collateral in its lending operations in a bid to help ease the stress in Spain's banking sector reassured investors. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,335.02 0.72 % 9.51 NIKKEI 8,742.01 -0.64 % -56.34 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 467.68 -0.46 % -2.14 EUR/USD 1.2528 -0.19 % -0.0024 USD/JPY 80.21 -0.3 % -0.2400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.661 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.581 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,571.59 0.01 % $0.15 US CRUDE $80.13 0.46 % 0.37 GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as growth fears persist Wall St claws back after sharp decline, banks lead Nikkei slips but defensives offer support Dollar extends recent gains, focus shifts to EU summit Brent rises above $91 on US storm, EU growth plan METALS-London copper rebounds from 6-month low PRECIOUS-Gold inches up after weekly drop; EU summit eyed