CORRECTED-European Factors to Watch - Shares to pause on stimulus uncertainty

LONDON, Aug 27 (corrects release time of IFO data) European shares were expected to open flat to lower on Monday, tracking modest losses in Asia, with investor sentiment likely to be dominated once again by speculation as to whether key central banks would launch new stimulus measures. Financial spreadbetters expected Germany's DAX to open 2 to 5 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 3 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent. Trading volumes was expected to be thin as the UK market, Europe's largest, was shut for a bank holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.3 percent in choppy trade. "Markets across the Asian region fell away with no fresh developments to sway judgments ahead of this week's all important meeting of the minds at (the central bankers' get-together in) Jackson Hole," GFT strategist Andrew Taylor writes in a note. "Current moves are all about the markets' appetite for risk assets and whether the three main Central Banks of the world will be doing their bit to give these markets a liquidity boost." The euro zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.4 percent on Friday after staging a late bounce when European Central Bank sources told Reuters the ECB is considering setting yield band targets under a new bond-buying programme. The index closed the week with a 1.5 percent loss - snapping its longest winning streak in seven years, which had seen it gain 20 percent in an 11-week rally - weighed down by disappointing macro data in Europe and lack of real newsflow of new monetary stimulus. Germany's Ifo business climate index, due at 0600 GMT, was expected to provide further evidence Europe's largest economy was losing its resilience to the region's crisis, confirming what hard data from the Purchasing Managers' Indicator already showed last week. Germany's most influential leading indicator of economic health was forecast to have slipped for the fourth month in a row, falling to an almost 3-1/2 year low of 102.6 from 103.3 in July. With the euro zone's fiscal woes taking a deeper toll on the global economy, Chinese premier Wen Jiabao said on Saturday that China will implement new measures aimed at stabilising export growth in the third quarter. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mark time before Jackson Hole > Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, but ends week lower > Japan's Nikkei edges higher on Fed, ECB policy hopes > TREASURIES-Bond rally pauses on possible ECB move > Euro steady, seen capped by euro zone risks > Gold hits 4-1/2 month high on Fed stimulus hopes > Shanghai copper up on stimulus hopes, spot sales > Oil rises more than $1, tropical storm threatens supply MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 519 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,411.1 0.65 % 9.05 NIKKEI 9,101.8 0.34 % 31.09 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000 -0.29 % -1.42 EX-JP US> EUR/USD 1.2506 -0.02 % -0.0002 USD/JPY 78.74 0.14 % 0.1100 10-YR US TSY 1.680 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.353 -- 0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,675. 0.35 % $5.84 8 US CRUDE $97.17 1.06 % 1.02 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John Stonestreet)