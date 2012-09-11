European Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall, German court eyed

LONDON, Sept 11 European shares looked set to fall on Tuesday, weighed by concerns about a potential delay to the German constitutional court ruling over the legality of the European bailout fund. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 31 to 34 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to open 45 to 47 points lower, or as much as 0.7 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 25 to 28 points, or as much as 0.8 percent. Germany's constitutional court decision on whether Germany can legally participate in the euro zone's permanent bailout fund now may face delay. Few expect the court to reject the European Stability Mechanism and fiscal pact outright, not least because of the devastating blow this could deal to financial markets, but some think the judges might impose tough conditions. However, following a fresh complaint from a ruling party lawmaker against the ECB's bond buying, the court is expected to decide on Tuesday whether to go ahead with its ruling on Wednesday or delay to consider the complaint. On a more positive note for equities, expectations are running high that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a third round of quantitative easing on Thursday. "With little on the data card today, markets will revert to the QE3 'will they' or 'won't they' guessing game ahead of this week's FOMC decision. They will also need to contend with the rumours and headline trading surrounding the German Court ruling," GFT market strategist Andrew Taylor said in a note. "Preferences are for a sell on rallies of those markets that have overshot... as doubts start to get the better of stimulus expectations." ---------------------------------------------------------------- --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0532 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,429.0 -0.61 % -8.84 NIKKEI 8,787.0 -0.93 % -82.29 MSCI ASIA -0.48 % -2.37 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.2764 0.05 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 78.21 -0.06 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY 1.654 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.539 -- -0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,729. 0.28 % $4.80 9 US CRUDE $96.24 -0.31 % -0.30 * Asian shares fall, eyes on German ruling, Fed meeting * Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs * Nikkei falls ahead of German ruling, Fed meeting * Euro steadies below 4-month high, 200-day average * Bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries * Gold firms; investors eye Fed decision, German ruling * Copper slips from 4-month top, awaiting stimulus moves * Brent eases but stays close to $115 ahead of Fed meeting