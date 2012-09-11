European Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall, German court, Fed eyed

LONDON, Sept 11 European shares looked set to fall on Tuesday as some investors grew wary in the run-up to a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. At 0641 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.3 percent, while futures for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 31 to 34 points, or as much as 0.6 percent. Germany's constitutional court holds the fate of the euro in its hands when it rules on Wednesday whether the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) can go ahead. Few expect the court to reject the European Stability Mechanism and fiscal pact outright, not least because of the devastating blow this could deal to financial markets, but some think the judges might impose tough conditions. Germany's constitutional court said on Tuesday it would not postpone the ruling, despite a new legal challenge by a eurosceptic lawmaker. "Indexes have recently reached key targets, so it's just normal to get a bit of profit taking - nothing to worry about," said Lionel Jardin, head of institutional sales at Assya Capital, in Paris. "We're waiting for the German court decision, but most importantly, we're waiting for the Fed later in the week, and the consensus is that there will be new measures to support the economy, which will be good news for the market." Expectations are running high that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a third round of quantitative easing on Thursday. "With little on the data card today, markets will revert to the QE3 'will they' or 'won't they' guessing game ahead of this week's FOMC decision. They will also need to contend with the rumours and headline trading surrounding the German Court ruling," GFT market strategist Andrew Taylor said in a note. "Preferences are for a sell on rallies of those markets that have overshot... as doubts start to get the better of stimulus expectations." ---------------------------------------------------------------- --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0641 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,429.0 -0.61 % -8.84 NIKKEI 8,807.3 -0.7 % -61.99 MSCI ASIA -0.09 % -0.45 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.2784 0.21 % 0.0027 USD/JPY 78.19 -0.09 % -0.0700 10-YR US TSY 1.666 -- 0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.533 -- -0.02 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,729. 0.28 % $4.75 4 US CRUDE $96.42 -0.12 % -0.12 * Asian shares fall, eyes on German ruling, Fed meeting * Wall Street drops before Fed; tech sector weighs * Nikkei falls ahead of German ruling, Fed meeting * Euro steadies below 4-month high, 200-day average * Bonds rise as stock loss trumps inflation worries * Gold firms; investors eye Fed decision, German ruling * Copper slips from 4-month top, awaiting stimulus moves * Brent eases but stays close to $115 ahead of Fed meeting COMPANY NEWS DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank's new chief executives will pull the wraps off a strategy overhaul on Tuesday as investors seek guidance about the German flagship lender's earnings power in the midst of an industry-wide downturn in investment banking. E.ON Russia's Gazprom will repay about 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) to its European clients by the end of the year as part of an agreement to cut gas prices, a company official said. The bulk of this will go to German utility E.ON . EADS Airbus's chief executive Fabrice Bregier said a sales target for the European planemaker's A380 superjumbo will be tough to reach after wing cracks put off prospective customers. INTESA SANPAOLO Italy's biggest retail bank said on Monday it had proposed changes to its by-laws with a view to strengthening the role of its management board to make decisions more quickly. SANOFI The world's most advanced vaccine against dengue fever, being developed by the French drugmaker proved far less effective than hoped in a clinical trial in Thailand, researchers reported.