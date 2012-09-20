European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall on China survey

LONDON, Sept 20 European equities were set to fall on Thursday,
mirroring losses in Asia, after a survey showed manufacturing in China
contracted for an 11th straight month, indicating that the economy remained on
track for a seventh quarter of slowing growth.
The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) ticked
up to 47.8, from 47.6 in August, while a sub-index that measures output fell to
47.0, its lowest since November 2011. The 50 mark divides expansion from
contraction.
"You have a trend of a slowdown in China. Obviously the stimulus that they
are trying to put in place is not working this time because they are trying to
cool the real estate market as well. China is also suffering from a slowdown in
Europe and the United States," Ion-Marc Valahu, fund manager at Clairinvest in
Geneva, said.
"A lot of things are coming together that could slow the progress of the
market in the near term. The market will witness a quadruple options expiry on
Friday, while investors want to see that Spain takes a bailout so that the
European Central Bank starts intervening."
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were 0.6 to 0.7 percent lower. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted
Britain's FTSE 100 to fall as much as 0.4 percent.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 1.3 percent, while Japan's Nikkei average fell
1.6 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.4 percent higher at 1,116.38 points
on Wednesday, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
ended 0.6 percent higher at 2,567.67 points.
"The failure of the Euro STOXX 50 to hit a new 2012 high confirms the
formation of resistance around 2,600 points," Julian McCormack, technical
analyst at Brewin Dolphin, said late on Wednesday.
"This suggests that over the coming weeks, the index is likely to retreat
further and test the upward trend line support, currently at around 2,500. This
implies a potential near-term downside of around 2.5 percent."
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0634 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,461.05 0.12 % 1.73
NIKKEI 9,086.98 -1.57 % -145.23
MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.25 % -6.47
EUR/USD 1.2984 -0.48 % -0.0063
USD/JPY 78.16 -0.26 % -0.2000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.744 -- -0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 1.596 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,761.81 -0.42 % -$7.38
US CRUDE $91.00 -1.07 % -0.98
* Asian shares extend fall after China flash PMI
* Slowdown worries topple Nikkei from 4-mth high
* Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall
* Bonds climb on worries over the pace of global growth
* Yen in surprise rebound; NZD lifted by GDP
* Gold holds near 6-1/2-month top, China data eyed
* Copper slips after China factory data
* Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank is close to signing a contract to sell unit BHF-Bank to
private equity investor RHJ International, with an announcement likely
to be made on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
BAYER
Pressure from governments to lower drug prices risks undermining medical
innovation, Bayer AG's chief executive said on Wednesday, echoing complaints of
other drug company executives.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa will merge its European and German domestic routes under a new
low-cost brand from next year, hoping to improve profits and fend off growing
competition from low-cost carriers.
BHP BILLITON
BHP has shelved plans to build a $3 billion coking coal mine in Queensland
as part of the spending cuts announced by the world's largest miner last month,
the Australian newspaper reported on Thursday.
ALLIANZ
The chief executive of bond giant PIMCO, a unit of Allianz, said on
Wednesday that he expected major central banks to venture further into unknown
territory as they battle to prop up their flagging economies.
EADS
A merger of Europe's EADS and Britain's BAE Systems would raise
national security and industrial questions and should be reviewed carefully by
government regulators, the head of Boeing's defence operations said.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French car maker said it is in exclusive talks with JSC Russian Railways
to sell a 75 percent stake in its Gefco logistics division for 800 million
euros.
TELENET
U.S. based cable operator Liberty Global launched a 1.96 billion
euro bid for the shares in Belgian peer Telenet it did not already own.
NOKIA
Nokia faces tougher competition after HTC Corp announced two
smartphone models that will compete directly with its recently unveiled Lumia
handsets.
CARREFOUR
Japanese supermarket chain Aeon Co denied it was in talks to buy
the Malaysian business of the French retailer after a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the two companies were negotiating a
potential $300 million deal.
BNP PARIBAS
French unlisted department store group Galeries Lafayette has agreed to sell
its half of loss-making consumer credit company LaSer Cofinoga to joint venture
partner BNP Paribas.
FRANCE TELECOM
Austrian telecoms operator Hutchison 3G may not be able to offer sufficient
concessions to satisfy regulators considering its 1.3 billion-euro bid for
France Telecom's Orange Austria, EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said.
BSKYB
Pay-TV group BSkyB is 'fit and proper' to hold a broadcast licence,
Britain's media regulator has found, after an investigation sparked by the
revelations of criminality at its largest shareholder News Corp.
VIVENDI
Universal Music Group, part of Vivendi, will win EU approval for its $1.9
billion purchase of EMI labels as early as this week after agreeing to some
asset sales, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Sales at Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+ dropped in August and September and
growth will be slightly lower than anticipated, head Bertrand Meheut told French
daily Les Echos.